Man wants to name his baby after his ex-gf, wife says, 'are you f***ing kidding me?'

When this man is concerned that he made an error with his current wife and their new baby, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for suggesting a previous girlfriend's name as a baby name?"

I (34M) and my wife (31F) are expecting a child in 12 weeks time. We don't know the sex of the baby but we've started thinking about baby names. A couple of nights ago we were suggesting names.

I had a girlfriend for around 6 years before meeting my now wife. Unfortunately she passed away and I was absolutely devastated. It's still painful to think about and I always imagined naming a child in her memory.

I also just love the name itself (Nancy). When I made the suggestion to my wife she seemed unimpressed. She told me she didn't really feel comfortable with doing that. She felt it was strange and didn't make sense as Nancy had been my girlfriend.