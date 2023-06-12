Golden child 'infiltrates' his sister's life when he dates her hubby's brother. AITA?

When this man gets accused of 'infiltrating' his sister's marriage, he asks Reddit:

'AITA for 'stealing' my sister's in-laws?'

I always thought my sister (27F) and I (25M) had a decently close relationship until a few years ago when it came out that she thought of me as a 'golden child.' She held resentment towards me for things I just looked at as the typical more lax treatment of the younger child in a family.

I honestly thought the whole thing was pretty silly, especially since we were both years out of being under our parents' roof at this point, so we went a while without talking. We saw each other at family events but didn't really speak.