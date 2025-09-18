"I got accused of ruining someone’s life while photographing a wedding..."

This happened over the summer. I’m a freelance photographer and this experience left me reluctant to shoot another wedding. I usually do things like news and sports or family portraits, but a close friend of mine was getting married. He needed a photographer, so I offered to do his wedding as a gift.

The wedding goes great. But while I was shooting the reception, one of the guests ran up to me with this pissed off look on her face. I don’t even get a chance to ask what’s wrong before she starts to telling me that I ruined her life.

Guys, I have never met this woman in my life. But she continues telling me that my photos got her expelled. I am really, really confused and suggest that she’s mistaken because again, I’ve never seen her before.