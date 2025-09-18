'I got accused of ruining someone’s life while photographing a wedding...'

This happened over the summer. I’m a freelance photographer and this experience left me reluctant to shoot another wedding. I usually do things like news and sports or family portraits, but a close friend of mine was getting married. He needed a photographer, so I offered to do his wedding as a gift.
The wedding goes great. But while I was shooting the reception, one of the guests ran up to me with this pissed off look on her face. I don’t even get a chance to ask what’s wrong before she starts to telling me that I ruined her life.
Guys, I have never met this woman in my life. But she continues telling me that my photos got her expelled. I am really, really confused and suggest that she’s mistaken because again, I’ve never seen her before.
The woman doubles down and it’s getting to the point where she’s screaming at me, and I’m shouting over her to try and talk some sense into her. It only ends when other guests start running over and pull us away. I don’t see the woman again for the rest of the night, so I guess she went home or something.
I later found out that the woman was the bride’s sister. And this sister got expelled from her university after getting caught vandalizing a building during a protest. The reason why the university could prove it was her was because she appeared in photographs that were published.
I will admit, I was at that university at the time to cover the protest. But so were a lot of other reporters and photographers. And that wasn’t the only school I went to either. The whole scene was chaotic and the only way I can remember is if I can go over my footage.
Which, I did later and while it turns out I did get photos of her, I don’t remember my newspaper printing them. My friend was really apologetic and tried to pay me for my trouble, which I couldn’t take. After this whole thing, I don’t want to shoot another wedding again.
EqualMagnitude said:
Guess who ruined her life? She ruined it herself by being a vandal. Guess what else she ruined? The reception of her sister. Blaming external people for her own criminal actions that had consequences is not going to get her very far in life. Forget her and move on. And learn to walk away when people act crazy. Not your problem to solve.
Holiday_Cat_7284 said:
If you protest about something, you should be proud of your actions. You're out there in public having your say. I would have thought getting your protest into the news is the main goal of your protest. You were doing your job while she was raising her voice. She chose to break the law to do it. She's an adult and knew the risks before taking them.
The chances of an unstable person recognizing you again from the time you photographed them breaking the law is pretty slim. She had no right to harass you for doing your job. No one does. Don't let that amateur put you off!
sittingonmyarse said:
A photographer didn’t ruin her life - SHE did it to herself.
MidSizeMidOOTD said:
There is no logical link between her yelling at you and working weddings. You seem a bit shook by the incident and that is ok. Take some time for yourself but no need to write off wedding work because of this instance. You can have a versatile portfolio and manage a wide scope of subjects. Humans will keep humaning lol.
Traditional_Fan_2655 said:
She ruined her life. She's just angry she got caught. Obviously, she still can't take responsibility
mohawk71250 said:
This is a ridiculous reason not to shoot another wedding, and likewise to refuse to accept payment for the work you did. She is entirely responsible for the mess she created and the result of it.