Grandma tells son he's spoiling his daughter. Son says, 'don't tell me how to parent.'

When this grandma is weirded out by her son's parenting, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for telling my son he is spoiling his daughter?'

My son has a 10 years old daughter. A while ago they were doing some repairs at home and had to stay with us for a few weeks. I noticed that every day he will pack lunch for her and not just that, he will also make different shapes and faces with the food. It takes up a lot of his time.

If she was 5 this would be understandable but she is 10, she should be packing her own lunch. She is, in fact, very rude and talks back a lot. After a few days I decided to talk to him and told him I think he is spoiling her and should let her pack her own lunch. He got angry and called me an asshole and basically implied that it's none of my business.