Grandma tells son he's spoiling his daughter. Son says, 'don't tell me how to parent.'

When this grandma is weirded out by her son's parenting, she asks Reddit:
My son has a 10 years old daughter. A while ago they were doing some repairs at home and had to stay with us for a few weeks. I noticed that every day he will pack lunch for her and not just that, he will also make different shapes and faces with the food. It takes up a lot of his time.
If she was 5 this would be understandable but she is 10, she should be packing her own lunch. She is, in fact, very rude and talks back a lot. After a few days I decided to talk to him and told him I think he is spoiling her and should let her pack her own lunch. He got angry and called me an asshole and basically implied that it's none of my business.
Yes there is nothing wrong with showing love but he is doing way too much. A 10 years old should be able to pack her own lunch. Hugs are fine but does she really need to be cuddling with him all day? AITA?