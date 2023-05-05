Groom asks bro to cover 'gross' tattoo for wedding. Bro says 'no way,' and backs out.

When this groom is annoyed with his brother, he asks Reddit:
My brothers look is pretty wild. He always has a new hairstyle (mullet, buzzed, Mohawk), bright hair colours, facial piercings and he’s covered in tattoos. It’s his body so none of this bothers me normally. However, my wedding is coming up, we’re having a beach wedding and he’s a groomsman. I literally do not care what hairstyle he has or that his piercings and tattoos will be visible.
My only request is that he covers one specific tattoo. When he was in college, my brother drunkenly got a v*gina tattooed on his chest. As it’s a beach wedding, the groomsmen will be wearing slightly open button down shirts and the tattoo will be visible. I asked if he’d be willing to cover for my wedding and he got immediately offended saying it’s his body, his choice.