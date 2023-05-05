Groom asks bro to cover 'gross' tattoo for wedding. Bro says 'no way,' and backs out.

When this groom is annoyed with his brother, he asks Reddit:

'AITA for asking my brother to cover his gross tattoo for my wedding?'

My brothers look is pretty wild. He always has a new hairstyle (mullet, buzzed, Mohawk), bright hair colours, facial piercings and he’s covered in tattoos. It’s his body so none of this bothers me normally. However, my wedding is coming up, we’re having a beach wedding and he’s a groomsman. I literally do not care what hairstyle he has or that his piercings and tattoos will be visible.