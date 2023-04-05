Groom wants to hire 'fake guests' for wedding, says, 'fiancé's guest count is too low.'

When this groom feels embarrassed by his bride, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for offering to hire seat fillers for my wedding?"

My fiancée and I are getting married in a few months. My side of the family is huge. I'm one of 8 children, and my parents have 6 siblings each. I've also done a lot of very community based work, and have a lot of close friends from there. My side is 150 confirmed people.

For several complicated reasons, she is only in contact with about 7 of her relatives (I use this term extremely loosely here), and one has already refused to attend the wedding. The rest of her family is dead or estranged.