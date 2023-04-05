Groom wants to hire 'fake guests' for wedding, says, 'fiancé's guest count is too low.'

When this groom feels embarrassed by his bride, he asks Reddit:
My fiancée and I are getting married in a few months. My side of the family is huge. I'm one of 8 children, and my parents have 6 siblings each. I've also done a lot of very community based work, and have a lot of close friends from there. My side is 150 confirmed people.
For several complicated reasons, she is only in contact with about 7 of her relatives (I use this term extremely loosely here), and one has already refused to attend the wedding. The rest of her family is dead or estranged.
She has friends, but including them and the bridal party, her side only has 16 people MAXIMUM. I've asked her if she knows of any relatives who may put aside old angers to come to a wedding or if she wants to invite coworkers, but she doesn't. I've trimmed my groomsmen so that the wedding party matches and we'd have more people sitting on her side, but I don't know what else to do.