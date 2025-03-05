Guest begs couples: 'If you don't plan to feed your guests, PUT IT ON THE INVITATION.'

"If you don’t plan to feed your guests, at least put it on the invitation..."

I have been to two weddings in the past year where there has been insufficient food for guests with no warning. The first was my (38f) cousin’s (31f) wedding. The wedding was held at a vineyard about 20 minutes out of a small-ish country town. The town was about a 4-hour drive from the major city where the couple and most of the guests live.

The distance from the major city meant guests needed to arrange transport and accommodation for at least the Saturday night. Now this town is a popular location for weekend trips due to it being central to a wine region.

As such, weekend accommodation is particularly expensive ($400+ per night) and many places have a minimum 2 night stay. So most guests were at least ~$1000 out of pocket to just to get there.