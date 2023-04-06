Someecards Logo
Guest wants to bring own meal to 'strict' vegan dinner party. AITA?

Maggie Lalley
Apr 6, 2023 | 5:58 PM
When this dinner guest feels uncomfortable, they ask Reddit:

"WIBTA If I brought my own food to a vegan dinner party?"

So I've been invited to a vegan household for a dinner party. Of the total people going, 6 of 9 aren't vegans. Anytime a meal is hosted elsewhere we have two meals, one vegan and one not, so everyone can enjoy what they like.

Not here though, this is a strictly vegan household. No cooking meat products on the BBQ. No cheese, no eggs, no fish.

I get not wanting to cook meat on their bbq, I have an entire section of my grill sectioned off for vegan/gluten free cooking. I found out what they are making for everyone one. I'm allergic to mushrooms, and they know it, and their main course is a portobello steak, it feels on purpose.

I would feel disrespected as a host if a guest brought their own food to my dinner party, then again I try really hard to make sure everyone has options for them at mine. So WIBTA If I brought a George foreman and some burgers to cook up outside? AITA?

Sources: Reddit
