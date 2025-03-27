Guest discovers she was invited to the bridal shower and NOT the wedding, 'I'm not a team player.' UPDATED

I understand in my head that this is their way of including everyone in an event to celebrate a kid of one of us, but holy crap is it awkward. If I decline the invitation, I'll look like I'm not a team player and being petty.

People, for the love of god, unless it's in a church basement or work conference room, do not invite people to a shower who aren't invited to the wedding. I'm planning to go, give a gift, and try to not talk about the wedding itself if I can avoid it.

Okay, I just got back from the shower! First, I looove all the input - thank you each for sharing! I've tried to read all the responses but might have missed a few. Some info and intel I gathered at the shower:

1) so many responses said not to go. While always an option, I would have been the only one out of ten of us who didn't show. I was not up for making that kind of statement. We really are close friends.