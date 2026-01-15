Guest shames beach wedding with excellent food (for some people).

The bride and groom come over to us and one says, "We're being seated now, so you guys can continue hanging out here, but I don't think they serve food in the bar." One of our friends says, "Heck no, we're starving!" followed by cheery muttering of agreement from everyone else.

They both look a little surprised. "Oh! We only made reservations for the family members...we were expecting people to make their own dinner reservations if they planned to stay." The bride went and asked the hostess if there were any tables available and we were told no, they were fully booked up for the remainder of the evening.