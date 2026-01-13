Guest shares the 8 ways a 'fancy' Black Tie wedding went wrong.

A number of years ago, my husband and I were invited to a black tie wedding in the Hamptons (Long Island, NY). Which is all well and good if that's your thing and at least it wasn't in the height of summer and the insane prices - it was in November.

The invitation was incredibly ornate and the heaviest paper/cardstocks I think I've ever seen. They hired a wedding planner and very obviously poured a ton of money into it. They were both working at high level, high paying jobs at investment banks in NYC before the '08 crash and enjoyed spending that money.

There's a laundry list of how spending money doesn't mean you get it right -

1 - the recommended/reserved accommodations started at $600 per night and were near the church, which was a good 45 minute drive from the reception - shuttle buses were included at least. We stayed at a nice and comfortable but not fancy motel that was right next to the reception location.