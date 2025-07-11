Guest shares wedding horror story: 'the bride pressured me to attend, then seated me at the VENDOR TABLE.'

I paid for flights and attended this wedding were I spent the entire day exactly as I'd predicted- completely alone. They seated me at the furthest table with only the hired vendors (photographer, videographer, DJ, band)- none of whom actually knew the couple. I got a little time with my husband during dancing, but he was busy with best man duties.

The bride had multiple awkward public meltdowns throughout the day, including screaming at her new husband for getting her the wrong type of Advil and for "ruining her lipstick" with their kiss during the ceremony.

Since I over prepare for everything, when my husband suggested I might be able to help with her various crises, I ended up being her savior with my emergency kit (sewing supplies, blister plasters, you name it). She was incredibly grateful.