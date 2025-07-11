Guest shares wedding horror story: 'the bride pressured me to attend, then seated me at the VENDOR TABLE.'

I was married to the best man at this wedding (now happily divorced). The groom was his childhood best friend, and since we'd moved abroad, we'd never met the bride. Their relationship moved fast - dating to wedding in under a year.
I'm autistic and struggle with new social situations, especially around strangers. At this wedding, I'd only know the groom, his family, my then-husband, and one other groomsman.
With everything else going on in my life at the time (high stress, on anti-anxiety meds), I realized this would be overwhelming for me. Plus, I wouldn't be seated with the wedding party and would essentially be alone all day while my husband was "on duty."
So my husband RSVP'd that I wouldn't be attending. The bride completely lost it, calling my decline "disrespectful" and accusing me of "undermining her relationship." My husband and the groom pressured me until I agreed to come after all.
I paid for flights and attended this wedding were I spent the entire day exactly as I'd predicted- completely alone. They seated me at the furthest table with only the hired vendors (photographer, videographer, DJ, band)- none of whom actually knew the couple. I got a little time with my husband during dancing, but he was busy with best man duties.
The bride had multiple awkward public meltdowns throughout the day, including screaming at her new husband for getting her the wrong type of Advil and for "ruining her lipstick" with their kiss during the ceremony.
Since I over prepare for everything, when my husband suggested I might be able to help with her various crises, I ended up being her savior with my emergency kit (sewing supplies, blister plasters, you name it). She was incredibly grateful.
By the end of the night, she was trying to spend more time with me than her own husband. While drunk, she confessed that she'd been "jealous and worried" I would take attention away from her ("you're so pretty"), which is why she'd seated me so far away. Her exact words shocked me: "You're so nice! I don't know why I thought you'd be a b!" (I smiled and laughed it off but wow.)
Oh, and in case anyone's wondering why the seating was so weird- she had zero female friends. Her bridesmaids were all relatives. Most of her guests were people she knew from school, friends of her parents or social clubs but weren't close to.
It's almost...heartwarming that she admitted to her jealousy and ended up liking you by the end of the wedding. Almost. And I notice she didn't apologize.
If your relationship depends on your fiance's childhood best friend's wife (whom you've never met) attending your wedding, but where she sits isn't important, your relationship doesn't need much undermining.
"...she had zero female friends." Stands to reason.
“Best man duties” kept your husband away from you all night?? My bf was recently the man of honor(or is it best maid? idk?) for his sister’s wedding and we spent literally the entire reception together after they got done with pictures. This entire wedding sounds like it was a disaster and poorly planned, sorry you were pressured to go.
A woman who can't maintain friendships at all with other women is, in my experience, a massive red flag. It reminds me too much of my ex. Every woman who entered her orbit was a bitch, trying to steal her man, trying to steal her kids, trying to steal her weed, trying to kidnap her...and so on, ad nauseum.
Turns out, my ex was just the entire spectrum of cluster B personality disorders, stood on each other's shoulders, wearing a trenchcoat and hallowe'en mask, pretending to be human.
Now you know why she didn’t have many female friends. Always judging a book by its cover.
And your husband was cool with all that? Didn't say anything about why you weren't seated with their mutual friends or the other attendants partners? Just let her play her little humiliation game all night long. Nice guy.
As a retired wedding vendor, I hope you also had fun at the vendor table! We can be a bunch of fun people :-)