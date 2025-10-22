Guest shares horror story of tacky wedding: 'it only gets worse from there.'

"I was informed on the way to the airport that there’s no dinner at the wedding and it only gets worse from there..."

This past weekend, I attended my cousin’s wedding in another province (Canada). It would have been an 8-hour drive, so my wife and I decided to fly instead of driving, as we didn’t want to go again after our family reunion this summer. On the way to the airport, my mom informed me that there was no dinner, so we’d have to go to my aunt’s place between the ceremony and reception.

We were both surprised, as the invite and the disorganized wedding website didn’t mention this. My mom explained that they originally wanted to elope but decided to invite 150 people instead as her justification.

On the wedding day, I noticed that the times for the ceremony, cocktail hour, and reception were slightly different on two different parts of the website and also different from the printed invite.