Guest shares horror story of wedding that CHARGED FOR WATER, 'this was just the tip of the iceberg.'

"I had to pay for WATER. Also - surprise! Cash-only with ZERO communication beforehand. This was just the tip of the iceberg..."

I attended a disaster of a wedding this evening. From start to not-even-finish because I left early, it was a mess. I knew nothing coming into this wedding aside from the time and place. That was the only information given on the invitation, and there was no wedding website to get more information.

Turns out, it was an outdoor wedding on a humid 95° and sunny afternoon (thought it was indoor because I looked up the venue). People were in shorts, tees, and slip-ons, and others were in floor-length gowns. One lady was in a full white dress.

Ceremony started, at least I thought. I couldn’t hear much over the 8 children there that screamed through the entire thing. Parents, of course, didn’t intervene. The ceremony went fairly smooth, although the personal vows were oddly disturbing. Pronounce you husband and wife - YAY, done.