Guest shares nightmare story of 'the wedding that made me thankful alcohol exists.'

Now this is in the UK, and if you're familiar with the architecture here, you might know how the gardens and those semi-detached homes are typically fairly long but narrow.

This one was narrower than most - you could maybe have five people standing shoulder to shoulder. I get there with L, and instantly we exchange a glance. We will HAVE TO get drunk to get through this. Some of the wedding's lovely features:

1. The already narrow garden is about half -filled with pretty sharp gravel, very uncomfortable to stand on. 2. To add to the excitement in the garden there's plenty of dog poo the hosts didn't bother to clean up.