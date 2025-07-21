Guest shares the story of coworker's dry 'Scarface'-themed wedding that 'ends in a fist fight.' PHOTOS INCLUDED

The cake table is set up nearby, containing a small single-tier circular cake, covered in a layer of plain white frosting, and decorated only with a single fake $100 bill laid on top. There are glasses of champagne at each place setting- just kidding, it’s sparkling apple juice for the toasts.

Cindy and Matt make their entrance, and the DJ announces their first dance: Lollipop by Lil Wayne. Cindy's parents watch on in horror, stone sober, as their new son-in-law inappropriately dances with their daughter to an R-rated song.

After that came the speeches. Well, actually there end

ed up only being one speech, by Matt, who used it to crap all over Cindy, saying how now that they were married "she had better lose her little attitude" or he'd "have to show her what a real man of the house looks like," since "obviously her late husband didn't train her properly."