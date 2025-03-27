Guest shares 'wedding from H-E-Double Hockey Sticks' horror story: 'hand to the bible, this REALLY happened.'

Family came from Texas for this wedding. The bride had no bridesmaids nor attendants and neither did the groom. We arrived on Friday before the Saturday evening wedding to settle into our hotel.

As soon as we arrived, the MOB admonished us for not having arrived a week earlier to help her, even though she never asked for our help, and she knew we’d worked all week and had driven 400 miles to come to this wedding.

We thought we were guests, not unpaid workers. The morning of the wedding, the MOB called me at the hotel at 7am, so angry that I wasn’t already at her house to help. I quickly dressed and went to her house to help where I could. We made pew bows and decorated the church, among other work.