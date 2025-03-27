Guest shares 'wedding from H-E-Double Hockey Sticks' horror story: 'hand to the bible, this REALLY happened.'

This is a true wedding story that I’ve shared many times but never in writing, so here goes. Hand on the Bible, all this really happened. My cousin was getting married. Both her and the fiancé wanted to have a small wedding, nothing elaborate...
...(Justice of the Peace and lunch at Whataburger would have been fine with them) but her mother wanted to see her little girl walk down the aisle in a white dress with all the trimmings, so they reluctantly agreed.
The bride didn’t plan one single second of this wedding. She only agreed to show up. Her mother started planning and making arts and crafts the same day. The very first thing she did was to hand-sew a quilted 200-page Memory Book with more lace on that thing than Queen Elizabeth’s coronation gown.
Second thing was to create her own “wedding planner” book with 500 pages so she could keep track of this fiasco! Priorities. Once that was done, she sought out a local church with which they had no association or membership that would actually agree to rent the church facilities for the day. She went to Hobby Lobby several times a day to secure supplies and wedding items. She bought one (or more) of every single item they sold.
Family came from Texas for this wedding. The bride had no bridesmaids nor attendants and neither did the groom. We arrived on Friday before the Saturday evening wedding to settle into our hotel.
As soon as we arrived, the MOB admonished us for not having arrived a week earlier to help her, even though she never asked for our help, and she knew we’d worked all week and had driven 400 miles to come to this wedding.
We thought we were guests, not unpaid workers. The morning of the wedding, the MOB called me at the hotel at 7am, so angry that I wasn’t already at her house to help. I quickly dressed and went to her house to help where I could. We made pew bows and decorated the church, among other work.
The MOB was an angry mess, and no one was happy. The bride was apathetic and was giggling and making fun of the entire thing. The wedding was to start at 7pm and the ”rehearsal” was at 4pm that same day. The bride showed up in jeans and a T-shirt wearing a ponytail. Once the rehearsal was over, I mentioned to the bride that she’d best get moving and get her hair and makeup done.
This is where it gets good. She told me she was not wearing any makeup and was not doing anything with her hair. She said her “big veil” would cover her dirty pony-tailed hair anyway! She didn’t even bathe or shower, I swear. Plus, she’d never even seen the dress she was supposed to wear at her own wedding!
She had no idea what was going to happen at this wedding, either, since her mother planned the entire thing (since the bride and groom had absolutely no interest whatsoever).
The bride was dressing in the back room of the church and she and her mother were arguing over every little thing. Someone commented that she didn’t seem overly excited about her “big day.” She replied that she was only excited about the cake she was able to eat later that evening and wished she could have a piece now.
She didn’t understand why the cake couldn’t be cut NOW (since it was “hers.”) She was finally in this huge, lacy dress with multiple petticoats that her mother had rented. This dress was huge, and it looked like one of those collectible doll dresses with all the layers and bows. She actually had a pair of high-heeled white “witch boots” for her to wear.
The bride said she’d never worn high heels in her life. To be fair, both she and her groom were goat-ropers that wanted to wear their Wranglers and boots and just go to the Justice of the Peace to be married. She could hardly stand in those boots, and she looked ridiculous when she finally wobbled down the aisle. Her father had to help her stand upright in those boots the entire way.
She brought a huge Route 44 Cherry Dr. Pepper from Sonic and was slurping on that thing the entire time her mother was “dressing” her. She’s finally dressed and ready to walk down the aisle…waiting on her musical cue (after Butterfly Kisses was over) when that big drink cup slips out of her hands and crashes to the floor, spilling and splashing red syrup and Dr. Pepper all over everyone in the dressing room...
...especially on her huge white lacy dress! It was at this moment when the MOB screams “GDammmit!” at the top of her lungs. There was a draped window between this dressing room and the chapel, and every single head turned around to see who yelled GDammmit in the church!
We quickly wiped as much of the red syrup off the rented dress (which she wound up having to buy due to the damage) and off of ourselves. The bride was no BrideZilla, but the MOB sure was! She scared the hell out of me many times that day!
The wedding procession began, and the bride giggled, laughed, and wobbled down the aisle with her father’s help. The MOB stood at the back of the church with her hands on her hips during the entire wedding. It was sad that she didn’t even get to enjoy all this planning she’d put herself through.
The ceremony was finally over, and everyone went to the church reception hall. The bride raced to the cake and cut herself a huge piece of cake (without the groom) and held it in her hand as she wolfed it down.
The was no reception line, nor any seating. Everyone stood around and helped themselves to a piece of the cake. The bride and groom disappeared during the reception to God knows where for most of the “reception.”
There was a gift table and several of the out-of-town guests had brought their gifts to the ceremony. The bride actually opened the gifts like a child at a birthday party. She wasn’t shy about expressing her disappointment at the various household items that were gifted. Comments like “What am I supposed to do with this?” when opening a hand mixer an aunt had gifted.
When it was finally time for them to leave for their Honeymoon Trip to Whataburger, the MOB had made available near the exit, about ten baskets of birdseed wrapped in tulle with ribbon to throw at the couple as they exited the church. As the guests gathered on the sidewalk outside, several people began to complain about burning eyes.
About ten kids were crying with red faces and eyes and many of the elderly guests were running to the bathroom to flush their eyes. Noses running, eyes burning, welts forming on their faces, we learned she’d used “Squirrel-Proof” bird seed that had been dusted with capsaicin to deter squirrels from bird feeders.
Before anyone realized the birdseed was a weapon, most of the guests had pelted the bride and groom with this shit, and they, too, were crying, red-faced, with welts around both their eyes. Eventually, a guest with a veterinary background assumed this was the issue.
The MOB denied having used this type of birdseed and told the veterinarian to go straight to hell. Most people raced to the nearest convenience store for milk to help ease their suffering and left this fiasco. The next day, most of the guests still had the welts around their eyes from the birdseed! On a happier note, the couple is still married to this day and have a daughter and a grandchild. It was not a fun wedding.
Echo-Azure said:
And the moral of the story is: Stop trying to make your jeans-wearing, goat-roping daughter into the girly little girl of your dreams!
JustALizzyLife said:
Holy hell. Going to add weddings to places I'm now scared to go to, lol. I'm deathly allergic to capsaicin, that would have killed me. I kinda love the bride and groom though, that's one way to let a momzilla shoot herself in the foot.
auntynell said:
Weddings like this make a really funny story which will go down the generations. One of my sisters walked up the aisle to some organ music but the organist refused to stop playing until he was done so they stood at the alter for a good 10 minutes before they could get on with it. I got a fit of the giggles and suddenly all the nervousness was gone.
My father really didn't like the groom at my other sister's reception and his whole speech was about how much he liked his other SonIL. I kept waiting for him to relate it to the groom but that moment never came. The bride was not that interested in the whole wedding thing and when she got to the altar she pulled out a man's checked handkerchief and blew her nose.
Which_Stress_6431 said:
Hopefully, MOB learned to let people live their lives the way they want to and not the way she thinks they should!
Icy_Anything_8874 said:
This is why when my kids get married I will do whatever they want-my opinion does not matter
DeliciousInterest8 said:
Good for that bride tbh for not letting anyone push her more than she wants and trying to enjoy it how she could. The giggles are nice.
Outrageous_Olives said:
I have just cracked up reading this. Was having to pause between lines because I was laughing so hard. What a crapshow!
julesk said:
Annnnd, from this we learn the happy couple need to do their own thing…
Suspicious_Train_121 said:
Love this. I was laughing out loud!!
Big_Routine_8980 said:
This is hands down the best wedding story or any story I've ever heard in my life.