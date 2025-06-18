Guest shares wedding horror story of Maid of Honor's speech, 'the bride was basically a stranger?'

The Maid of Honor, and I remind you that she had been friends with the groom her entire life and with the bride for several years, started by stating that she was surprised to have been asked to be Maid of Honor because "I hardly know the bride" and then spoke about them barely knowing each other for several minutes. Then she was done. That was the speech.

My wife and I just sat there stunned. We had been to the bride's mother's house many times over the years and seen the Maid of Honor with the bride acting like old friends. They had vacationed together. We were sitting at the table with the bride's mother, who sat there quietly for several minutes with a look on her face as if she was sucking on a lemon.