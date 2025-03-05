Guest slams 'awful' wedding, gives 6 reasons why guests were 'an afterthought every step of the way.'

"I went to a wedding were the guests were an afterthought every step of the way..."

I went to a wedding and had an awful time, the couple did not seem to think about how their decisions would impact their guests. Left as soon as it was appropriate. The wedding was outdoors in the dead of winter.

Apparently it is cheaper to get married in January, I get wanting to save money, but maybe that is when you should compromise on your dream outdoor wedding if you can't afford it. To make matters worse, it was one of the coldest winters recorded for our area.

The wedding was right at lunchtime (I think 1:00pm) so most of us didn't eat beforehand thinking it'd be a lunchtime reception...it was not. We were hungry for hours until served dinner...at 5:30.