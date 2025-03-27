Guest who has 'seen it all' shares list of 'Wedding NO-NOs.' 'Do NOT use the word dinner...'

9) For the happy couple…do not ignore your guests. Make a point of greeting everyone if only briefly. Once flew across the country for a male cousin’s wedding and never got so much as a hello from either him or his wife.

They never came by our table. A year later I had occasion to see the couple at another family event and, when the wife finally introduced herself, I told her I had been at her wedding. Her response came back, “I don’t remember you.” No crap!

10) Do not fail to thank anyone who gives a gift. That’s just good manners.

Anyone care to add….I know there are dozens more.