Guests reveal the awkward or overdone songs they NEVER want to hear at a wedding ever again.

When a singer asked the jury of wedding shaming experts of the internet, "If you ruled the world, which songs would you retire from wedding ceremonies and receptions?" guests everywhere were ready to share.
I am a classically-training singer (though long out of practice now). While working on my music degree, I used to sing at weddings for extra cash and exposure.
One song that bored me to tears both to song and to hear is "Wedding Song (There Is Love)". The melody is monotonous and the chords just don't progress.
My brother had “Saving all my love for you” by Whitney Houston, as his first dance. A song about having an affair with someone else who is married. His wife left him for another woman who was indeed married. - caroline0409
A colleague of mine told me the story of how her (now ex) husband's female 'best friend' convinced the DJ to play "Don't Marry Her" by The Beautiful South. It was apparently supposed to he a joke. - Colour-me-happy
As Long As He Needs Me. So inappropriate. Even without knowing that it's about a domestic abuse victim who ends up dying at the hand of her abuser, the lyrics still betray a toxic dependence. It gives me the heebie jeebies when I hear it at a wedding. - crowstgeorge
Gold Digger by Kanye West - my sister played it at her reception. - ailweni
"Nothing Compares to You." It’s a break up song with the singer being in deep mourning of their lost relationship that has caused them depression that they think will be cured if their Love came back. Not a love song. - Crime-Snacks
Every Breath you take....stalker song. I will always love you....breakup song -FoundationAny7601
At my cousin's wedding, the band played 'Every Rose Has It's Thorn', which is actually a song about breaking up. Those of us in the know had a good chuckle about it. - hetkleinezusje
Christ almighty. I’m a wedding DJ and a few weeks ago I had these two bridesmaids come up to me twenty minutes into the reception asking if they could sing "A Thousand Years" by Christina Perri for the bride as a “surprise." The schedule was already pretty tight as it was so I essentially told them no, but nicely.
Then they go and ask the coordinator who just so happened to be the sister of the groom (and doing her first wedding) and she said it was okay. And they weren’t even that good. I was furious. I hate this stupid song and those girls. - Eddy_Valentine
I own a Mustang. The dj asked what songs were on our no play list. We told him under no circumstances does he play Mustang Sally. He looked at me a little funny, then agreed. At the end of the night, he said to me "You wouldn't believe how many requests I had for Mustang Sally." I told him that's exactly why it was on the list. - irishpwr46
Bruno Mars “Marry You”…I’ve been to multiple weddings where they played it during prominent moments (like introducing the wedding party at the reception), and I’m guessing the couples didn’t listen closely to the lyrics before throwing it on the playlist. - Maggpie916
All the single ladies , Beyoncé. For the bouquet toss I HATE it with a passion - crazypoolfloat
The one song I refuse to have is All of Me by John Legend. Ugh. Awful song. - iamtherarariot
New York New York. Still can’t figure out what it has to do with getting married but it’s played at every damn wedding even if the couple are two natives of Bakersfield who plan to never leave it. - anon28374691
Ed Sheeran “Perfect” - winning-colors
The Cha Cha Slide. Don't tell me what to do. I go to the bathroom when that comes on. - dirtythirty1864
Why does Sweet Caroline have such a stranglehold. It’s often requested, annoying to sing and everyone just screams BA BA BA, SO GOOD SO GOOD SO GOOD… Please can we just stop - ellaphantzgerald
We Are Family. God, I hate that song. - jackrgyrl
I was at a wedding where the first dance was “Brick” by Ben Folds. It got about two lines in and someone made the DJ turn it off. The bride had a meltdown because it was their song and was so pretty.
She honestly had never listened to the lyrics and the groom wasn’t the swiftest either. The DJ said he had tried to tell her and she just wouldn’t listen and he figured it wasn’t his wedding. - Tiredofthemisinfo
Electric slide and macarana.... Oh and the silly chicken song also. - llynglas
This is the banned list that we gave our DJ
Toploader - Dancing in the Moonlight
Black Lace - Agadoo
Los Del Rio - Macarena
Las Ketchup - The Ketchup Song (Asereje)
The Proclaimers - I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)
Dexys Midnight Runners - Come on Eileen
Neil Diamond - Sweet Caroline
Katrina & The Waves - Walking on Sunshine
John Travolta - Greased Lightnin’
The Beatles - Hey Jude
The Killers - Mr Brightside
Robbie Williams - Angels
Robbie Williams - Rock DJ
Smokie - Alice (Who the * is Alice?)
Plain White T’s - Hey There Delilah
The Tweets - Birdie Song
Baby Shark - ThunderbunsAreGo
That “shut up and dance with me” song. I’ve been to sooooo many millennial weddings where this is the second part of the first dance. The “quirky” couple start shuffling and invite guests to join in. Ya know, because they’re “cool”. Like clockwork. - [deleted]
Mr. Brightside. It just does something to my generation - all the men get up and start hollering the lyrics like they are at a football match. - mrlesterkanopf