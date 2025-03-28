Guests reveal the awkward or overdone songs they NEVER want to hear at a wedding ever again.

Songs you never want to hear at a wedding again...

When a singer asked the jury of wedding shaming experts of the internet, "If you ruled the world, which songs would you retire from wedding ceremonies and receptions?" guests everywhere were ready to share.

OP also provided some background:

I am a classically-training singer (though long out of practice now). While working on my music degree, I used to sing at weddings for extra cash and exposure.

And an example:

One song that bored me to tears both to song and to hear is "Wedding Song (There Is Love)". The melody is monotonous and the chords just don't progress.

1.

My brother had “Saving all my love for you” by Whitney Houston, as his first dance. A song about having an affair with someone else who is married. His wife left him for another woman who was indeed married. - caroline0409

2.