21 Guests reveal the absolute wedding song they've ever heard...

"What is the worst wedding song you have ever heard?"

1.

At my cousin's wedding they had 2 songs. She picked “Endless Love." He picked “Fooled around and fell in love." When the opening line came on, everyone was stunned. - Rosanna44

2.

"Gold Digger" by Kanye West. A very bold choice for the reception entrance. The bride thought it was "funny." The groom’s dad did not. - VivianDiane

3.

“Good Luck Babe," Chappell Roan. Some people don’t actually listen to lyrics, I guess. - Intrepid_Pickle_852

4.

Roxanne by the Police. In fairness, her name was Roxanne, she knew what the song was about, and she just thought it was funny. - stockholm__syndrome

5.

I've been to several where "I will always love you" was played. Guys, that is a BREAK UP song. - TheLadyRica

6.