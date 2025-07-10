21 Guests reveal the absolute wedding song they've ever heard...

At my cousin's wedding they had 2 songs. She picked “Endless Love." He picked “Fooled around and fell in love." When the opening line came on, everyone was stunned. - Rosanna44
"Gold Digger" by Kanye West. A very bold choice for the reception entrance. The bride thought it was "funny." The groom’s dad did not. - VivianDiane
“Good Luck Babe," Chappell Roan. Some people don’t actually listen to lyrics, I guess. - Intrepid_Pickle_852
Roxanne by the Police. In fairness, her name was Roxanne, she knew what the song was about, and she just thought it was funny. - stockholm__syndrome
I've been to several where "I will always love you" was played. Guys, that is a BREAK UP song. - TheLadyRica
"Gimme One Reason to Stay Here" by Tracy Chapman was one my aunt's husband insisted on having despite context lol! It literally killed the mood because you can't dance to it or anything, everyone on the dance floor just kind of swayed and laughed awkwardly - ILikeHornedAnimals
First dance to November Rain..."Nothin' lasts forever And we both know hearts can change And it's hard to hold a candle In the cold November rain." Well, there's a wedding in the music video, I guess... - laurenia666
I know of a bride who sang to her groom at the altar. The song? “I’d rather have Jesus.” - AdEmbarrassed9719
My ex-SIL was adamant that their first dance song would be a secret until the moment. My brother didn't really care, he's not really into dancing. No one expected anything classical or super classy, but we were all shocked and horrified when...
"Let's Get Drunk and Screw" came through the speakers. My side already knew that her side were bogans of the lowest order, but that certainly sold us on that opinion. - Dragon_Queen_666
The Escape by Rupert Holmes. AKA: "The Piña Colada Song." Oh, my god, people, please listen to the lyrics. It is NOT cute. - DomOnion
I heard about a bride who chose “I don’t know how to love him” from Jesus Christ Superstar. As her groom stood by the altar, you heard the dulcet tones of “He’s just a man, and I’ve had so many men before, in oh so many ways. He’s just one more.” Maybe the groom was into that sort of thing, I dunno. - Ok_Elephant2777
A colleague told me about a couple - whose surname was Jones - that chose “Me and Mrs Jones”. The colleague said it was so romantic. I had to break it down to her why it was NOT romantic for a couple named Jones. - MidnightOrdinary896
The bride and groom entered to the theme song from MASH. The couple just really loved the show I guess. The title of the song is “Suicide is Painless”, for those who don’t know. - haunteddollvintage
I went to a wedding for someone in my college girlfriend’s family and they danced to a country cover of “Suspicious Minds." Proof that so many people just do not pay any attention to lyrics. - Murbanvideo
My partner’s aunt was a DJ for a while and got a WHOLE lotta requests for Lips Of An Angel when that song came out…yikes - EcclecticMessWitch
Bride and groom danced to “Sister Christian” - No-Assistance8833
Not a bad song but the worst performance of it. Please imagine, a wedding in someone's back yard where a 12 year old with a poor grasp of the English language sang, "Truly, Madly, Deeply" by Savage Garden. I was the singer. If I ever find the VHS tapes recording of this event, I swear I will burn it. - ModernDayMusetta
Bride and dad danced to “My Best Friend” by Tim McGraw. One of the lines in the chorus goes, “You’re more than a lover,” and that’s when I lost it. - yoimprisonmike
My uncle walked up the aisle to the theme from Rocky - Previous-Front-6801
At the bride’s request, they left the ceremony to I Write Sins Not Tragedies by Panic! At the Disco. Honestly it was a pretty chill wedding, everyone had fun. - Liabai
Every Breath You Take by The Police. A song about stalking your ex. - NiobeTonks