Guests share horror stories of weddings so bad that they had to leave early, 'they ran out of WATER.'

Both my parents were elderly and not in the best of health. Dad was wheelchair bound and had limited use of any of his limbs and was incontinent to boot. My Mom had caught bronchitis in the weeks before the wedding and was still healing. My SIL had just given birth two months earlier to a premie (1 mo premature) and was exclusively breastfeeding.

Nevertheless we were there by 2:15 for a 3pm wedding in all our finery. Wedding ceremony was beautiful and tear inducing. My niece was the best most quiet, sweetest, newborn ever and didn't utter a peep.

Moved on to a slow jazz cocktail hour while they set up the reception. Got into the reception for a decent meal. Moved onto the speeches and first dances. Bride and Groom and wedding party did a choreo number to a Beyonce song. So far so good.