'I had an affair with a married woman and I broke up a family...'

A couple of years ago I matched with a woman on tinder, I had no clue she was married with two kids, I honestly fell hard for her, she never posted anything on her social media hell she didn’t even have a profile picture and I thought I was lucky because I found a good one...
...we never went to her place because she said she lived with 4 roommates and didn’t like bringing partners home and stupid me just took her word so we always stayed at my place.
One time we were out and we ran into her husband who was out with his friend, he lost it at me and wanted to kill me, but I swore to god I had no clue she was even married, I broke up with her right then and there in front of him because I don’t do these affair stuff, a few months later she reached out to me again and told me that they’ve divorced each other and wanted to get back with me and I refused.
Ever since then I’ve felt awful about it, yes I know it wasn’t my fault, but hers because I didn’t even know she was married but I was still a part of it, and I hate that because my mom cheated on my dad and I know firsthand how much that hurts, and now her two kids are living through the same pain I felt as a kid with divorced parents and I was a part of that and it sucks.
Penismightiest said:
If it wasn't you it would have been someone else. You did the right thing breaking up with her as soon as you found out. Try not to beat yourself up over it.
VerbalThermodynamics said:
If you truly had no idea…Don’t sweat it. The guilt should be eating her, not you friend. Sounds like she was ready to have it done with.
thomstevens420 said:
You didn’t cheat on anyone, you’re fine.
mpurdey12 said:
The way I see it is you're probably not the first person that this woman has cheated on her husband with. I think that if she made up her mind to cheat on her husband, then she was going to do it, if not with you, then with someone else. I'd also bet good money that if she was capable of cheating on her husband, then she was probably cheating on you too.