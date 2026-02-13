'I had an affair with a married woman and I broke up a family...'

A couple of years ago I matched with a woman on tinder, I had no clue she was married with two kids, I honestly fell hard for her, she never posted anything on her social media hell she didn’t even have a profile picture and I thought I was lucky because I found a good one...

...we never went to her place because she said she lived with 4 roommates and didn’t like bringing partners home and stupid me just took her word so we always stayed at my place.

One time we were out and we ran into her husband who was out with his friend, he lost it at me and wanted to kill me, but I swore to god I had no clue she was even married, I broke up with her right then and there in front of him because I don’t do these affair stuff, a few months later she reached out to me again and told me that they’ve divorced each other and wanted to get back with me and I refused.