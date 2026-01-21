'I had the most entitled client of my career and I still can’t process what happened...'

Earlier today, I had a new client book me for a mobile massage. I’ve never worked on this woman (possibly in her early 30’s) before so because of that, I make sure to go through all expectations well before the massage and ensure that my clients get every bit of what they are paying for.
So we did just that. We chatted for about 5 minutes before we got started and she was really kind. She went into detail about exactly what she wanted and she asked for a 1.5 hour massage, told me exactly what areas to focus on, she had zero areas to avoid “pain points” and had reported no pain so all was golden as far as I could tell.
So we finalize everything and start the massage. As we are going, I make it a point every 15-30 minutes to check in and ask questions to ensure everything was exactly what she wanted. Every time I ask she enthusiastically said “it was perfect” and that she “was super relaxed” so we kept going.
Now…once her 1.5 hours hit, I decided to take an additional 15 minutes to give her a scalp massage, hot towel, and even hot stones. Again, this is AFTER the massage. This is just something I’ve always added on for my clients as a thank you. And again, I made all of this very clear that this was FREE and on me.
As we are wrapping up and I am putting up all my stuff and getting ready to have her get up and change, she suddenly says to me: “Wait, was that a deep tissue massage? I wanted a relaxing massage, the pressure was too hard for me.” I politely replied: “Oh no, that’s what we agreed upon and I asked you about pressure along the way and you said it was perfect? Did I miss something?”
She then sits up, looks at me and says: “Um no. So I definitely am not tipping you at all for something I didn’t even want…that is not what I asked for. If you were a good massage therapist, you’d give me more time and make sure I am taken care of." And when I tell you HOW FAST I told her to get her butt off my table, pay me and lose my number.
jimgovoni saiD:
Unreal. She’s nuts.
appleblossom1962 said:
I bet you felt like folding her into the table. You may want to consider letting other massage therapist in your area what happened to you.
gunslinger_006 said:
God. This is the same type of person who will go to a restaurant, order a very very expensive steak medium, eat absolutely all of it, and then call the server over and say: “This was medium rare, I ordered medium, I am not paying for this." Like, you ate the whole thing! Wtaf! I only worked in food service for a few years, but it was more than enough.
Monstiemama said:
I LOVE that you stood up for yourself and told her to get the f out. Good on you!
Cape_annie965 said:
Good for you. She’s wasn’t entitled though. She planned on doing that because she’s a cheap ahole. Sorry you wasted a wonderful thing on her.
PrettyLyttlePsycho said:
Yeah, no. Lady was out to scam you and demand a refund if you backed down at all. Your kindness and extra attention to your clients is so incredibly sweet and hard to find in this day and age. Sorry you had to deal with that failure of a human.