'I had the most entitled client of my career and I still can’t process what happened...'

Now…once her 1.5 hours hit, I decided to take an additional 15 minutes to give her a scalp massage, hot towel, and even hot stones. Again, this is AFTER the massage. This is just something I’ve always added on for my clients as a thank you. And again, I made all of this very clear that this was FREE and on me.

As we are wrapping up and I am putting up all my stuff and getting ready to have her get up and change, she suddenly says to me: “Wait, was that a deep tissue massage? I wanted a relaxing massage, the pressure was too hard for me.” I politely replied: “Oh no, that’s what we agreed upon and I asked you about pressure along the way and you said it was perfect? Did I miss something?”