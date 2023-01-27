Wife wants husband to stop brushing sister's hair, sister says, 'relax, it's harmless.'

When this wife is annoyed with her husband and sister, she asks Reddit:
I (37F) have frizzy Irish hair. It's mostly straight, but the ends curl into each other and get knotted up. I have tried various brands of hair care and brushes.. but I've long accepted that when I brush my hair I'm going to leave a lot on the brush.
My sisters and 2 of my daughters have inherited the same hair. My kids hate getting their hair brushed. I'm not sure when it started, but now after their bath my husband (34M) will sit with them and he manually brushes out their hair with a combination of his fingers and a tangle teaser.
It takes ages, and I don't have the patience for it, but he goes through their hair and untangles the ends. He's very gentle and does it without pulling their hair, so it's become this little ritual on bath night. After it their hair is straight and un knotted and easier to work with, so I asked him to do it to my hair sometimes.