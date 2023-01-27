Wife wants husband to stop brushing sister's hair, sister says, 'relax, it's harmless.'

When this wife is annoyed with her husband and sister, she asks Reddit:

"WIBTA for telling my husband not to brush my sisters hair anymore?"

I (37F) have frizzy Irish hair. It's mostly straight, but the ends curl into each other and get knotted up. I have tried various brands of hair care and brushes.. but I've long accepted that when I brush my hair I'm going to leave a lot on the brush.

My sisters and 2 of my daughters have inherited the same hair. My kids hate getting their hair brushed. I'm not sure when it started, but now after their bath my husband (34M) will sit with them and he manually brushes out their hair with a combination of his fingers and a tangle teaser.