'Help me write a response to the note I found from my upstairs neighbor, Karen...'

When they asked for the apartment number for the neighbors in question, they were not surprised at all, and told me that she complains often about everything. They said don't take it personally, and they will talk to her.

After this, we don't hear from them for a while, and it was glorious. We can still hear them stomping up and down the halls, opening and closing cupboards, using their washer and dryer, and ironically slamming their front door. But we understand that this is just what it is like to live in an apartment, humans do not exist silently.

One Friday night around 5pm we are playing music while preparing dinner, and we get a phone call from the leasing office. They notify us that a neighbor has complained about the music, and we immediately know who it is.