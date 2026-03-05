'HOA tried to fine me, so I made them pay thousands...'

grumpymuppett said:

establishedin76 said:

JaneDoe_83 said:

ACM915 said:

emerald1fire said:

This has to be the best petty revenge and all because you followed the actual rules! I’m surprised Karen still has a “job” when she is blatantly abusing the little bit of “power” she has. People really need to go out and find lives and leave people alone. If you’re that bored go volunteer your time; there are plenty of organizations that could use help.