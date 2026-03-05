'HOA tried to fine me, so I made them pay thousands...'

Enjoy my petty revenge. I live in a neighborhood with an insufferable HOA, but I follow the rules to the letter. Despite this, the HOA president (let’s call her Karen) has always had it out for me.
She nitpicks everything—my grass is “too long” when it’s freshly cut, my trash bins are out “too early” when they’re put out at the correct time, and she even once tried to fine me because my car was “too dirty” in my own driveway.
But the final straw? She tried to fine me $500 for having a “non-approved” mailbox. Mind you, my mailbox was already there when I bought the house, and it was identical to every other mailbox in the neighborhood. I politely pointed this out. Karen smirked and said, “Well, I don’t like it.
You’ll need to replace it or pay the fine.”Alright, Karen. Let’s play.I went through the HOA rulebook line by line and found a section stating that any changes to neighborhood aesthetics had to be approved by the city first. So I called the city inspector, who was very interested in the fact that the HOA had been changing regulations without permits.
Turns out, the HOA had illegally enforced multiple aesthetic changes—mailboxes, fences, even driveway colors—without ever getting city approval. The city launched an investigation, and the HOA was slapped with over $20,000 in fines for violations.
Karen tried to come after me for reporting them, but I hit her with, “I’m just following the rules, Karen. You understand, right?” And the best part? She had to replace her own mailbox because it wasn’t compliant with city regulations. Enjoy your fines, Karen.
grumpymuppett said:
This is malicious compliance at its finest. Follow the rules? Don’t mind if I doooo.
establishedin76 said:
Anytime, an HOA gets a smack down I will be ALLLLL for it!! Love this!
JaneDoe_83 said:
Karen deserves all she gets. I think your brand of petty is just chef’s kiss!
ACM915 said:
HOA are the worst thing to happen to neighbors. They are literally stealing money for BS.
emerald1fire said:
This has to be the best petty revenge and all because you followed the actual rules! I’m surprised Karen still has a “job” when she is blatantly abusing the little bit of “power” she has. People really need to go out and find lives and leave people alone. If you’re that bored go volunteer your time; there are plenty of organizations that could use help.
PatrickRsGhost said:
You maliciously complied pettily. Good job!
Hot_Survey_2367 said:
This is amazing! Great investigative work!