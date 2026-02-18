'How the bride lost all seven of her bridesmaids...'

Please keep in mind that all of this information is directly from the bride; except for my story. A bridesmaid story:
Bridesmaid 1: This bridesmaid found out she was pregnant before booking a trip. She let the bride know that she didn't feel comfortable traveling overseas as this is her first pregnancy and she'd like to stay in the country.
The bride was not happy about this; she brought up her disappointments with this bridesmaid a few times saying someone else is still coming to the wedding even though they're in the same trimester of their pregnancy.
Each time she brought it up I reassured her that though I understand her disappointment, the bridesmaid is still being reasonable as it's her pregnancy. If she's not comfortable then it's perfectly valid. At that time I reassured her that it's okay, she has other bridesmaids.
Bridesmaid 2, 3, & 4. These bridesmaids dropped out pretty early. I don't have any details as I don't know them personally. The reasons given by the bride were events already in place for the date of the wedding and financial reasons. Number 4 was an argument, she didn't go into details, but number 4 was the first bridesmaid to get booted.
Bridesmaid 5. This bridesmaid was a friend of the bride's since back in university. The story is a little convoluted so I'll do my best to stay on an appropriate timeline. This bridesmaid had just got engaged prior to our bride asking her to be a bridesmaid.
They both had a mutual friend who is also getting married; the mutual and the bride had a bad fallout back in university - this mutual and this bridesmaid are still friends and are attending each other's weddings.
When our bride asked this bridesmaid to be one, it created conflict with the mutual and this bridesmaid uninvited our bride to her wedding and withdrew as a bridesmaid due to conflict with the bride over these issues.
Bridesmaid 6. This bridesmaid was the closest to the bride and had a long history of on and offs during their relationship over the years - based on stories the bride had shared with me. The last I spoke to the bride about this bridesmaid (only 2 months before the wedding) she was supposed to visit the bride but that didn't end up happening.
The only details I have are what the bride provided in our shared bridesmaid group chat as she didn't reach out to me directly to speak about this one. It stated that she could not attend for personal reasons.
7. Me! I've made Pinterest boards and idea pages for her photoshoots. I helped support her through the loss of the bridesmaids. I built her a personal little makeup kit for the days of the wedding and offered to touch up her makeup as needed.
The last thing I helped with was to find themes and ask her preferences for the bachelorette which she replied to with "ick. I'll just ask chatGPT lol" - this was the start of our fallout. I booked off time from work, bought the flight tickets, and paid for my reservation well in advance.
The most important being the emotional support during all of these stressors that she consistently had regarding bridesmaids, her mom, her fiance; things progressively got worse the closer we got to the wedding date - it wasn't always like this.
I visited the bride quite often in support of the wedding however the last few trips didn't go well. She had been erratic in her behaviors and quite rude. Anytime I would mention it, she would speak about me triggering her and how she was uncomfortable with me making her feel a certain way.
She claimed that I had not been supportive and that I'm causing drama by not accepting the toxic behavior. She wasn't always like this. I wish I could provide more clarity but I genuinely don't know what happened. We don't live in the same city and communication through text became very different than in person.
So when the time came and she booted me, I chose to peacefully agree with the bride's decision to remove me as a bridesmaid. Their retaliation afterwards was unnecessary.
And that is the history of how this bride lost seven bridesmaids and how her only remaining bridesmaid is a foreign lady from Europe who is helping fill in the last spot. No shade to the last bridesmaid though; she's sweet.
AvailableAd6071 said:
History of losing friends regularly. Sounds like you dodged a bullet.
Hybrid_Sparrow said:
Oh a real live bridezilla in the wild! We love this kinda stuff!
not_bonnakins said:
I always wonder about the groom that goes through with the marriage despite the sea of red flags such as losing all bridesmaids before the wedding due to interpersonal issues.
No-Rise-661 said:
Raise your hand if you think the marriage itself won't last.
Feeling_Week6757 said:
Wow, just wow, it’s so lovely how she was excited for her friend to have a baby. It’ll be surprising if anybody shows up to the wedding. Still hope you update us, though if you get to go on vacation!
kearnel81 said:
The bride sounds like a right piece of work. You and all the former bridesmaids should count yourselves lucky.
Kimbaaaaly said:
Hopefully she realized that actions have consequences. One bridesmaid isn't a bad thing... It is if you had 7 and your own (aka the bride's) actions leave her with none. I hope you'll be able to get refunds.