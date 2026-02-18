"How the bride lost all seven of her bridesmaids..."

Please keep in mind that all of this information is directly from the bride; except for my story. A bridesmaid story:

Bridesmaid 1: This bridesmaid found out she was pregnant before booking a trip. She let the bride know that she didn't feel comfortable traveling overseas as this is her first pregnancy and she'd like to stay in the country.

The bride was not happy about this; she brought up her disappointments with this bridesmaid a few times saying someone else is still coming to the wedding even though they're in the same trimester of their pregnancy.

Each time she brought it up I reassured her that though I understand her disappointment, the bridesmaid is still being reasonable as it's her pregnancy. If she's not comfortable then it's perfectly valid. At that time I reassured her that it's okay, she has other bridesmaids.