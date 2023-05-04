Husband criticizes wife's cleaning ability. Says, 'this is not what my mom did.'

When this husband is mad at the wife, she asks Reddit:
This has been going on since we moved in together and it remains unresolved. The most recent thing is that I asked her to wipe down the kitchen counter and she didn't lift up and clean under the salt and pepper shakers.
Her way of cleaning is just to get it done as fast as possible, rather than actually cleaning things hygienically. We split all rent 50/50 from the joint account we pay the same amount into each month. Sometimes she works less hours as she's freelance, yet on the weeks that she's at home 5 days per week, she won't do any extra cleaning or do a load of washing etc, she will wait until i'm home so we can do it together.
If she goes to clean the bathroom, she just gives it a quick spritz with bleach and a wipe down. My mom always taught me to use half a lemon and scrub the bath panel to get rid of limescale, but my wife is having none of this and will never do any deep cleaning to remove limescale.