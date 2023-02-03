Man keeps daughter's secret from her mom for 3 years, mom loses it when she finds out.

When this husband is concerned that he made a mistake, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for keeping a three year long secret from my wife because our daughter asked me to?"

Three years ago our daughter was 12 and came to me because she had developed feelings for another girl at school. She wasn’t sure exactly what she was going through, but realized she never had interest in boys.

We spoke, she later determined on her own, she is a lesbian. She asked me not to tell anyone, I respected her wishes and wanted her to feel completely in control.

Fast forward to now, she’s 15 and in a relationship which I was the only one in the family that knew. She determined recently it was her time to come out. Just after doing so I immediately sat my wife down to discuss the issue with her parents.