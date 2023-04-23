Husband wants SAHM wife to contribute towards household expenses. AITA? Wife says yes.

When this husband is annoyed with his wife, he asks Reddit:
When my wife and I married, we had decided that she would be a SAHM. She is Russian and has gone no contact with her family since around the time we got married since they are alcoholics. She came here as a student. We have a 5 year old daughter.
Our arrangement was that I gave her an allowance for buying anything she wanted for herself and then I paid for other expenses that we both agree on. I make more than enough for all of us.
It has always been a point of contention and she wanted me to increase her allowance. Sometimes when we disagree on a purchase like a toy for our daughter, she will use her allowance to get it then expect me to reimburse her allowance for it. Additionally she wants to buy expensive makeup and use it even for just going out to see friends casually.