Husband wants SAHM wife to contribute towards household expenses. AITA? Wife says yes.

"AITA for wanting my wife to contribute towards household expenses proportionally?"

When my wife and I married, we had decided that she would be a SAHM. She is Russian and has gone no contact with her family since around the time we got married since they are alcoholics. She came here as a student. We have a 5 year old daughter.

Our arrangement was that I gave her an allowance for buying anything she wanted for herself and then I paid for other expenses that we both agree on. I make more than enough for all of us.