Husband tells wife to go to therapy after 'spaghetti sauce' emotional outburst. AITA?

When this husband is frustrated with his 'crazy' wife, he asks Reddit:

'AITA for suggesting that my wife go to therapy because she can't control her emotional outbursts?'

For the past several months, my wife and I don't seem to be communicating well. I feel like we're not agreeing on as much as we used to, and it seems like she wants to turn everything into an argument. Today, while out shopping for groceries, I decided to buy a cheaper brand of a type of sauce that she likes. We're trying to save for a house, and we can't afford to buy super expensive stuff. We haven't even gone out to eat or gone to the movies in months.