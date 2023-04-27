Husband tells wife to go to therapy after 'spaghetti sauce' emotional outburst. AITA?

When this husband is frustrated with his 'crazy' wife, he asks Reddit:
For the past several months, my wife and I don't seem to be communicating well. I feel like we're not agreeing on as much as we used to, and it seems like she wants to turn everything into an argument. Today, while out shopping for groceries, I decided to buy a cheaper brand of a type of sauce that she likes. We're trying to save for a house, and we can't afford to buy super expensive stuff. We haven't even gone out to eat or gone to the movies in months.
Anyway, I got home with the sauce, and she flips out, saying that she knows the brand that she likes and that this was lower quality and gross. I calmly tried to explain my reasoning, but the logic didn't seem to matter to her. She told me that I had been ignoring her a lot lately and that she didn't feel as though she was being heard.