Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Husband tells wife to go to therapy after 'spaghetti sauce' emotional outburst. AITA?

Husband tells wife to go to therapy after 'spaghetti sauce' emotional outburst. AITA?

Maggie Lalley
Apr 27, 2023 | 5:31 PM
ADVERTISING

When this husband is frustrated with his 'crazy' wife, he asks Reddit:

'AITA for suggesting that my wife go to therapy because she can't control her emotional outbursts?'

For the past several months, my wife and I don't seem to be communicating well. I feel like we're not agreeing on as much as we used to, and it seems like she wants to turn everything into an argument. Today, while out shopping for groceries, I decided to buy a cheaper brand of a type of sauce that she likes. We're trying to save for a house, and we can't afford to buy super expensive stuff. We haven't even gone out to eat or gone to the movies in months.

Anyway, I got home with the sauce, and she flips out, saying that she knows the brand that she likes and that this was lower quality and gross. I calmly tried to explain my reasoning, but the logic didn't seem to matter to her. She told me that I had been ignoring her a lot lately and that she didn't feel as though she was being heard.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content