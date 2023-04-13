Husband tells wife he's not impressed by her 'accomplishment.' AITA? Wife is angry.

When this husband feels like he's annoyed with his wife, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for not acting impressed by my wife's " accomplishment?"

My (28M) wife (26F) and I have been married for close to 7 years. We currently have five kids together- 6M, 4M, 3F, and my wife gave birth to fraternal twins ( son and daughter) a year and a half ago.

My wife intended to graduate high school the year we got married but life got in the way. My dad had given me an investor relations type of role at his company so we were traveling a lot and then after that our kids needed our attentions.

After our twins were born my wife was bedridden for longer than we and even the doctors expected. Since we had to hire extra hands to do the childcare tasks that involved mobility my wife had some time on her hands.