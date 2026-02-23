"I am dating my ex-husband again for money..."

I found out that my husband (still legally married, in process of divorce) was seeing his co worker. I asked for divorce. We have three children together under the age of 5 and I have no possibility to work full time yet. When we discussed selling the house and custody, I broke down completely and had a mental breakdown.

Not only would I not have my children with me, but I would share them with the other woman that I don’t trust. He suggested we get back together, but I refused. But then he paid my bills one day and we started seeing each other again--physically. It happened again, then he suggested I could keep the house and I understood what he meant by that.