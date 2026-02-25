'I am denying my ex-wife her last wish...' UPDATED 3X

PrismrealmHog said:

I think you should speak to her, if not for her sake, but for yours. You're not the same person in five, ten or twenty years and you don't want to regret it then. While you say you lost all love and care for her the moment you found out, you will never stop thinking about it if you don't talk.

Maybe it won't spell outright regret, but you will entertain the thought and you don't want to be in a bad place when you ask yourself why you didn't. There's no turning back after she passes. Maybe it isn't about just you, or her or what you had together, but your children and their future. Allegedly, her words will be sincere. She has nothing more to gain, no more schemes or lies. I think you might want to hear that for once.