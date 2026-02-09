'I am falling for my best friend’s husband...'

I don’t want judgement nor advice or I would have chosen another sub. I just want to exchange a few words with strangers, maybe strangers who’ve been in my shoes. I know this is not real love but some type of trauma bond.
My husband and I have been together for 17 years. Married for 6. I have known my best friend for over 35 years. She’s been married to her husband for a bit over 5 years. I will call him Liam because I love that name. I found out through Liam that my husband was cheating on me with his wife. Not only that.
I found out how much this woman has hated me all these years and in hindsight I should have known because it was so obvious but I was so blinded. I was always in her shadow and she always resented me for ”having luck” when she is the better woman in everything. If you have been cheated on by your spouse, double the pain because of who he chose to betray you with.
Suddenly you lose the two people you loved the most. We have been inseparable the two of us with our husbands becoming good friends through us. Maybe that was the mistake. Getting too close but no I refuse judging normal human friendships because mine turned out to be rotten but we did so many things together.
Travelled once a year, biweekly dinners and all major events we celebrated together. Daily contact with my best friend and frequent contact in the group chat. I valued my best friend even more than my own family because she was my family.
Then Liam told me about the affair. It lasted for several months before I found out a year ago. Liam was someone who knew exactly what I was going through because he was living it too. I found myself waiting for his calls on the bad days when I couldn’t leave bed but also on my ups when I felt invincible, on top of the world and that I could do this.
For a year he’s called me on a daily basis, sometimes just for a few seconds to say hi. We only met a few times in the beginning when the affair was just exposed but realized very quickly that we couldn’t see each other anymore because I didn’t want to do something stupid while very angry and vulnerable and he totally agreed.
His circumstances are different from mine. I could leave my husband the moment I knew. We are economically stable with no children. I just left and ignored his pleads turned desperation turned anger and threats. It doesn’t effect me either that my husband is refusing to sign.
We are separated and everyone knows that and why but for Liam and my best friend they have a toddler and when he found out about the affair she was pregnant with her second. They both work to make ends meet. I feel shame that I have developed feelings for him.
I know they’re not genuine but because he’s someone I have known for years and who I share a painful part of my life with. While his calls seemed very innocent and genuine, they are wrong. Even though he never flirted with me or I him.
He seems to be more sure about his feelings however so that prompted me to tell him that we couldn’t be grief friends anymore. He wanted to meet up and talk about it. When we met I just wanted to hold him and stay in his arms forever but I know it is just because I feel so lonely and neglected. He told me that we could at least text each other some times about our lives.
I told him that I couldn’t be worse than the people who hurt us because the only thing I have left is my respect for him and myself and that I couldn’t lose that. He was silent for a second and told he understood and wished me luck. I haven’t been able to stop crying since. I feel a big hole in my heart so big it feels like I am off balance right now.