'I am falling for my best friend’s husband...'

I know they’re not genuine but because he’s someone I have known for years and who I share a painful part of my life with. While his calls seemed very innocent and genuine, they are wrong. Even though he never flirted with me or I him.

He seems to be more sure about his feelings however so that prompted me to tell him that we couldn’t be grief friends anymore. He wanted to meet up and talk about it. When we met I just wanted to hold him and stay in his arms forever but I know it is just because I feel so lonely and neglected. He told me that we could at least text each other some times about our lives.