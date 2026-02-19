'I am in love with my roommate. What would you do if you were me?' UPDATED

Kharrell_Simmonds said:

If you don't shoot then you can't score. Go for it, hope it works out.

UPDATE:

Welp. Told him. Went poorly. I was planning on waiting a little longer to tell him, but then last night he saw a playlist of mine, titled with one of our inside jokes, with four songs in it. Two being love songs (the first one being “Love is a Verb” by John Mayer lmao) and the other two being songs he showed me.

He asked me what it was about. Noted one of the songs. I freaked out. Went silent the rest of the night. He kept trying to talk to me but I got all weird. I figured with the title, the songs and everything he had put it together. I had been caught.