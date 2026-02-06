"I can’t sleep and I just need to write it and tell someone..."

I had an affair with an older married man for 2.5 years and we were madly in love with each other. I was 28 at the time and he was 48, we met by accident on an app. We exchanged handles and the rest was history. I’ve never met anyone like him in my life.

He made me feel seen but he also challenged me. He made me see life in a bigger way and to be less close minded. He was my best friend, my person and that’s the hardest part.

We trusted each other, we respected each other’s real lives, we cheered on each other’s real lives from afar. We are friends on social media and know everything about each other’s real lives and that’s what made it so special. We hid nothing from each other.