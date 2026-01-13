'I fired my Maid of Honor 1 month before the wedding and need to tell the story.'

I got married in October and I just need to let this out, my therapist thinks it’ll be cathartic. Let’s set the stage, this will be long. The players are me (30f) my now husband (29m) my ex best friend (32f) and her boyfriend (29m).
On to the story. Everything started off very normal. When I got engaged to my now husband it was such a fun day. My best friend (at the time anyway, I’ll call her M) and her boyfriend of 11 years (important detail for later) drove me to all the spots for a scavenger hunt. After I said yes we go to my engagement party. Awesome day, so much fun.
Immediately I ask M to be my MOH. It was an obvious choice. We’ve been best friends for 15 years, right? Who else? Well, originally it should have been my cousin but we lost her tragically in 2023. So yeah M it was.
When the planning first kicked off, she offered to be the planner because it’s an industry she wanted to be in. I wanted to be supportive, and was like heck yes you’re gonna be helping anyway!
Until she asked for $3,000. For a job she’d never done before and had no experience in. I was of course going to pay her something, but not 3 thousand freaking dollars. The closest thing to the wedding industry she did work in was a sales associate at David’s bridal. Also, not the first time she’s tried to make money off me but I digress.
That was a hard no but I told her gently, and just said my mom had a friend who’s an event planner and my mom wanted to go with her. We move on. Other weird things that happened:
-visibly disappointed that I didn’t pick the dress she wanted me to wear.
-She called me a bridezilla over my color scheme. Said I was too specific. It was a fall wedding, fall colors. Terracotta, reds, emerald green etc. (fuck her my pictures look stunning)
-tried to guilt me into wearing her pearls for my “something borrowed."
-at my first fitting she barely let me say anything to my seamstress bc she was talking about her time as a “dress designer” at David’s bridal.
-anytime I tried to talk about the wedding in a group setting she would make a dig at her boyfriend for not being engaged yet. Every. Single. Time.
-ignored my mom for 2 straight weeks when she was asking M for help with the bridal shower. Never helped with that either.
-made me a full 30 minutes late to my bridal shower.
-bring her to the venue to show her around. meet with my planner and the caterer there to start organizing things. She interrupted them to talk about her sisters wedding. 3 times. (She didn’t plan that one either so I never understood that)
-same day at the venue, knowing my planner is my moms church friend, she would not stop bringing up that we should “hire a witch on Etsy to ensure good weather” making my planner visibly uncomfortable.
(I love a good witch, I get down with the witch vibes, but there is a time and place and it is not now.) There’s also the weekend I had a severe panic attack and had to leave my job early. The time before this that I had a panic attack, & kept it to myself she was mad I didn’t call her so she could be there for me.
So then I have this REALLY bad one and she ignored me for 3 days to the point that I was worried about her. So now we come to the final blow, my bachelorette trip. M was a stay at home mom. No income at all. No shade, that’s just the truth. Her child is 10. I talk to my other girls about how it’s important to me that she comes because she doesn’t get to go anywhere.
With this, some of the girls throw down extra to cover her share. So nice right? She thanks no one. At all. I didn’t find that out till after the trip. So we go to Salem, MA. “The witch is getting hitched.” A 3/4 hour drive from where most of us live. There are 6 girls total. 3 of us arrive Thursday, the other 3 come Friday.
M & another bridesmaid come together. I’ll call her T. Upon arrival M is already pissed at T because “she took forever to get on the road” and a few other comments. I’m like it’s cool, don’t stress, I’ll keep you guys separate for a few hours. It’ll all be okay.
We end up missing the boat tour that was booked, so I’m upset but I brushed it off and was like whatever let’s go shopping and pop around town. T wanted to go to target so I asked another bridesmaid to go with her so M could chill. We keep it pushin.'
We go to dinner and have a good time there, then we get ready to go to the bar. We have an immaculate time at the bar but leave way earlier than I intended. So now it’s like 1am. We’re all drunk, but not belligerent.
I wanted to play a game before bed, One of the girls sets it up. M and myself go upstairs to take off our makeup. While we’re upstairs I tell M something I’m going to do for the ceremony that we just decided that week. The Celtic knot hand fastening. She has visible tears in her eyes. I’m like “omg are you okay? What’s wrong?”
After a back and forth about this she finally tells me, I kid you not - “if you do that for your ceremony then I can’t do it at mine” “people accuse me of copying you all the time, so if you do it first it looks like that all over again.”
This is news to me. I’m shocked, and I look at her like what? What are you talking about? Who is even saying that to you? And why would that even matter? Does not every bride wear a veil?
Around this time the friend setting up the game (let’s call her A) comes upstairs to tell us it’s ready. But now I have a crying M and I’m spiraling so I’m like f that game I need you both to come outside right now. We go, the other girls go to sleep.
I tell M to tell A everything she said to me upstairs. And she does, but then adds that I also -
- stole her first dance song
- picked a dress that looks like something she “designed”
- Shouldn’t do a Celtic knot because I’m not even ‘Irish like that’ (I am Irish lol)
- Should give her grace because she’s drunk
- Haven’t been with my fiancee that long and doesn’t understand why I’m rushing…. (We have been together 4 years. Shorter than 11, but 4 years no less)
- Am ganging up on her with A
- Stole her dream wedding.
Now, during this entire argument, I’m sobbing. Crying my eyes out. I feel terrible. I had no idea she felt this way AT ALL. I apologized profusely. Mentioned nothing to me. She was being weird for months but this? I never imagined this. Thinking back when I told her what song we picked she was like “awww that would’ve been my first dance song that’s awesome” very supportive. So I’m confused and dumbfounded.
A told her to f off when she made the comment about the dress design lol. But then very quickly calms herself down and tries to level with M. Try to tell her she understands her feelings but she’s directly taking them out on me. M says no, that’s not what she’s doing. lol.
I offer to change EVERYTHING. I said the dress and girls dresses are the only things I can’t change bc they’re already bought and we’re 4 weeks out from the wedding. To this she says “No, you can’t, it’s too late.” And then would go on to say that:
- I give her anxiety
- I forced her to tell me all this right now
- She left her child for this
- She didn’t want to tell me this because of how stressed I was but now that I’ve FORCED her (she said that a lot) (she was crying, I asked what’s wrong. I didn’t force her to do anything)
- It hurt her that I was “blind to her feelings”
How the F was I suppose to know all this was going on in her head? I still never got a clear answer on who tells her she “copies” me. We are in our 30s!!! I can’t read minds!! This goes on until 5am. 1-5am this goes in circles with no real resolution Or apology from her.
We leave it at “we’ll finish this talk when we get back home”
It’s awkward the next two days but manageable. I keep my distance and just try to have a good time because you know, it’s my freakin Bach trip!
More nonsense happens but this post is long enough. Sunday comes, M & T “leave” at 10am. Except they don’t. I look at Ms location at 12:30 and she is 20 minutes away from where I stood on Essex street. Lying, cute. Whatever.
Important note that anytime in our 15 years of friendship when we had a problem, I pushed us to talk it out. I was not doing that this time. I’ve really had enough.
I get home Sunday night, all I hear from M is that she dropped my cooler off to my fiancee. Monday, I drive passed M & her bf in the town we live in, still hear nothing.
Tuesday comes, nothing. By this point I have talked to my family, some other friends and my now husband.
2 things above everything I learned stand out to me from those conversations. My mom told me that she has felt M has been taking advantage of me for years. And another bridesmaid who did not go on this trip but does know M- she tells me she has been worried about this exact thing happening ON MY WEDDING DAY.
I’m dumbfounded. I ask why, she tells me she saw this coming from a mile away and tells me a few of her reasons. I’m blown away.
By Wednesday- I still hear nothing but also I’m at the point where I don’t even know if I can be this persons friend, let alone have her in my wedding.
On Monday I wrote a LONG detailed message and just sat on it. By Thursday morning I’m like, why would I explain myself to someone who clearly hates me? So short and simply I said something along the lines of “I haven’t heard from you, I’m assuming you don’t want to be a part of the wedding anymore and I think it’s best you don’t come.
I don’t care to have a conversation about this as I feel enough time to have one has passed. Wish you well, love you forever, bye."
Hear nothing back. Then, a whole week later, my grandpa dies. We were extremely close and that sucked more than I can put words. I miss him so hard every day. She sent me condolences, I said thank you. A week after that? I post a carousel of selfies, just trying to feel good about myself. I caption it “sometimes it is about you and that’s okay." 1 hour later, I’m blocked on everything. Cool. Whatever.
Wedding goes off beautifully, actual best day of my life. A few things went wrong but they were more funny than anything. Had another friend step up to take her place, I don’t make anyone the “new” made of honor but instead pin my cousin’s ashes to my bouquet so that she is next to me. It was beautiful.
But now I’m left with a bunch of her stuff at my house. Fast forward to this passed Saturday. I package up her stuff in a cute Christmas bag. I wrote a card that simply said “I didn’t feel right keeping this stuff. Hope you’re having a good holiday season.”
Husband brings it to their house, runs into the boyfriend. My husband told me it was awkward, but fine. Husband tells boyfriend he’s just dropping off some of M’s stuff that we had. Boyfriend tells him to throw it out. He does in their own garbage can. Now they’re subbing me on TikTok insinuating I was a bad friend, lol. I only know that because someone else still followed the boyfriend.
All in all, I know I did the right thing. I tried my best. I would have done anything to make it better that night but it’s clear that it was never about me. And that’s such a theme right? The narcissist always calls other people the narcissist. I’m the villain for “stealing” her wedding when homegirl is not engaged. It’s sad because of our history, but it has been a peaceful few months without her.
I don’t mind being the villain in her story, because the people who actually matter know who I am. But man it WAS cathartic to write this all out. Thank you for reading, and I’d love to hear your input or your own MOH drama.
chwingee said:
I CACKLED at the part where you said, “I’m the villain for stealing her wedding when homegirl is not engaged.” That girl needs to GET a GRIP!!! She should seek a witch to banish all the hate from her heart.
NoMrBond3 said:
I cut a friend out for the same reasons. She wasn’t my MOH though, she was salty because she wanted to be. Honestly - my life has been so much better in her absence. I realized she has her issues to work through, a good friend wouldn’t make be walk on eggshells. You’re not alone and you did the right thing!
second_skin13 said:
You didn’t lose a friend, you lost dead weight. Congratulations!
Shanbanan143 said:
Congrats. I’ve been there. Your world will feel lighter without her dead weight. You have opened up space for people who love you unconditionally, you did the right thing. I would chase my friends to the end of the earth with apologies, real or perceived -anyone who truly loved you would do the same.
Maybe there is a reason she is still waiting for that ring, sorry, just sayin. She sounds nasty, we’ve all met the type. This is what they mean when they say "growing pains."
Sad_Character_9956 said:
Sounds like your normal wedding drama, until the crash out. That’s crazy and in your 30s?!! Bro you literally a high school girl acting like that. It’s sad but sounds like it was time to let her go. Congrats on the marriage.
LadyBAudacious said:
You didn't lose a friend, you gained peace of mind. Congratulations on your wedding.