'I wrote such a beautiful resignation letter that now my manager can't look at me...' UPDATED 3X

I’ve been working at a beach side motel for over five years. It’s never been a glamorous job, but for the most part, it was okay. The corporation that owns it is your typical profits-over-people kind of company, but my coworkers and the previous General Manager made it bearable. My only real complaint before this last year was not getting a single raise.
Then, everything changed. Our beloved GM moved across the country, and we got a new one. Since then, it’s been an absolute nightmare. This new GM has cut back hours multiple times, constantly changes procedures (some of them multiple times), and is obsessed with MPRs (minutes per room).
Because of this, any area guests don’t immediately see—like the laundry room or storage areas—has become completely neglected. Just yesterday, I swept up a soccer ball-sized pile of sand and lint from the laundry room. I snapped. I just couldn’t take it anymore. And because I took time to clean, I fell behind on laundry since I was only allotted 6.5 hours that day. Today I was only allowed 4.6 hours.
To top it off, he says things like “If you have questions or concerns, come talk to me,” but when you do, he literally responds with: “I don’t care.” He’s swapped out our high-quality towels and soaps for the cheapest, thinnest options. And that’s just scratching the surface.
Anyway…I finally hit my limit. I handed in my resignation letter last week before he left town. He got back today and won’t even look me in the eyes. I made sure to hold my head high.
NOTE: Got a call from a coworker who was able to reach out to the previous GM. He gave her numbers and emails. She's been in contact with BOLI and HR all day apparently.
(Explains why she "called out" haha) My name and number have been added to a list for HR to call, they are opening an investigation on GM. If you want to read it, here’s the letter I gave him (names removed for privacy). It was extremely cathartic to write:
Dear General Manager,
June 12th will be my final day as an employee of Business name. I started this job over five years ago with no prior experience or expectations. Since then, I have shed literal blood and tears for this place.
I’ve gone above and beyond in every task assigned to me, becoming cross-trained in Housekeeping, Laundry, Houseperson, Deep Cleaning, and even Housekeeping Supervisor. I take pride in my work—something you once claimed we all needed to do during your first meeting with us.
I’ve learned valuable skills that shaped my everyday life. I’ve built relationships that feel like family. If it weren’t for the teamwork and resilience of my coworkers, I would’ve left long ago. My loyalty was never to the company—it was to the people who keep it running.
However, it’s become painfully clear that you and this company both value profits over people. You’ve made a habit of implementing ever-changing ideas and expectations—whether it’s changing how we do things, giving us less time to finish our work, or not showing that you care when concerns or suggestions are voiced.
These constant shifts and unrealistic expectations have created a toxic work environment that brings stress both on and off the clock. You don’t want to be a leader—you want to be a dictator.
You’ve micromanaged departments into the ground. Areas like storage, linen closets, housekeeping carts and laundry are neglected and falling apart—not because we don’t care, but because we aren’t given the time or support to maintain them. We used to take pride in keeping every inch of this property guest-ready. That pride is gone.
It’s not just about broken systems—it’s about a broken culture that starts at the top. I strongly encourage Corporate to reconsider its current wage structure. At present, there are few incentives for employees to strive for excellence when compensation remains the same regardless of performance.
Implementing regular performance reviews and merit-based raises could foster a more motivated and productive workforce, benefiting both employees and the company as a whole. Do I regret leaving? Not even a little.
I value myself more than this company ever has. Head Housekeeper has taught me everything I know about hospitality, and I will always be grateful for her mentorship and true leadership skills.
You, General Manager, have taught me exactly what kind of boss I will never work for again. And for that—I guess I should thank you too.
Sincerely, a hard worker who knows their worth, OP.
[deleted] said:
You go , Gurl. Up him. Good luck in whatever you do next...you'll kill it.
meagancavell said:
How I adore an eloquent "f you."
luckyirvin said:
Eloquence is only a part your excellence. If only one soul quits a job for the better because they read you.
Srvntgrrl_789 said:
This should be the considered the Declaration of Independence of resignation letters.
dnabsuh1 said:
HR should get a copy of that letter too, so that they have your resignation on record.
vineswinga11111 said:
You have a skill, my dear. You could literally charge money to write resignation letters for other people.
RealTigerCubGaming said:
Best resignation letter I have ever read!! Congratulations and I know you will move on and up to a better job because you are worth it!
Just a small update for now…BUT. It looks like General Manager is officially in damage control mode. Two days ago (Thursday), he suddenly decided to buy everyone ice cream from our local shop. Out of nowhere. I chose to not partake, because let’s be real—this man hasn’t done a single nice thing for the staff in the last year and a half of being here.
Meanwhile, the previous GM used to throw BBQs regularly with that same “staff morale” fund I know they have. So…why the sudden generosity? It gets weirder. Now he’s trying to play buddy-buddy with my older brother (who also works there). They’ve never gotten along before, like...ever.
And suddenly the GM’s giving him a literal “Star Certificate” for “Excellent Work” with a bonus of a free hour added to his paycheck. (Like...weird...) Apparently, he’s also planning to bring in a taco truck later this month.
And here's the kicker—he's been asking my brother weirdly specific questions about me. “So…how’s your sister’s packing going?” Um. Sir. Worry about your own sh*t, not my moving boxes.
Also, the Head Housekeeper got a call yesterday from corporate/HR. Seems like the investigation has begun. She’s the first of what I assume will be many interviews. Just wanted to give y'all a quick update and a thanks. I will update again if I do get a call from corporate/HR. In the mean time, take care of yourselves and have a good one!
My last day at work was actually really sweet. The Head Housekeeper (she’s been amazing through all this) ordered pizza for everyone, and the team gave me a card signed by everybody. I signed “OP was here” with my dates under the laundry table — the head housekeeper loved it, and now the laundry crew wants to do the same whenever they leave. Looks like I may have started a new tradition. I cried...
A LOT, but they were all happy tears this time. Of course, the General Manager dipped out early (shocker) and had the assistant manager hand me my final check. Real classy send-off, lol.
Now for the real tea. HR reached out to my coworker, who we’re calling Rebel now because she’s a total badass and a force to be reckoned with, and let her know they’ll be driving down in a couple weeks to meet with employees and the GM.
Since their cell service might be spotty during the drive, HR gave Rebel and the Head Housekeeper the OWNER’S direct number, just in case anything happens before they get there. They also made it very clear they’re taking the issues Rebel and the Head Housekeeper brought up on the phone very seriously.
Come to find out Rebel did her RESEARCH. She found all the documentation she needed on a few products General Manager is making the housekeepers use and their harmful effects on health.
A complaint she tried to bring up to him directly, but he told her "You will use what I say to use." and was overall dismissive and combative. All this information plus some other complaints, it really makes more sense why they are taking it so seriously.
Even though I’m no longer working there, my brother still is, and a few of us have gotten super close, so we’re all staying in touch and keeping each other in the loop. Thank you to everyone who’s followed this little rollercoaster, shared kind words, supported me, and made me feel heard. It’s meant more than I can say.
Sorry it’s been a little while since my last update. I’ve got some good news though. My family and I successfully moved to a bigger city with more opportunities. We’ve been in our new home for almost 2 weeks now and we’re slowly settling in.
Now, onto the update regarding the General Manager. HR did end up visiting the hotel and interviewed the Head Housekeeper along with the entire housekeeping and laundry staff. They asked about sudden changes to procedures, concerns over hazardous chemicals, and how the staff felt they were being treated by the GM.
According to my former coworkers, who I just call friends at this point, HR ended each interview by asking what they would like to see happen going forward. The majority of them said the same thing "they want a new General Manager."
Also, for those of you who guessed that the GM wouldn’t forward my resignation letter to HR, you were absolutely right. Fortunately, the Head Housekeeper made multiple copies and personally handed one to HR when they arrived. I know I should’ve emailed it directly, but I wanted to see if he really was that shady.
Turns out, he was exactly who we thought he was. No surprise there. I haven’t heard anything directly from HR. Since I’ve already quit and relocated, I doubt I ever will now that I’m no longer an employee.
I wish I had a more dramatic update, but here’s what else I know. Two of the dryers in the laundry room are broken. One of them actually went down on my last day. While HR was there, they handled ordering replacements.
In the meantime, though, the GM is having the laundry staff load wet linens into their personal vehicles and take them to a local laundromat to dry. I remember making the joke about it before leaving, didn't think it would actually get that far.
Right now, it seems like not much will change, at least not immediately. The GM supposedly plans to retire sometime after next year. I can only hope he leaves the team alone and lets them just do their jobs in peace until then.
Before I go, I just want to thank this amazing community for all the support and kindness I’ve received. A couple of weeks ago, I was listening to one of Charlotte’s videos and actually squealed when I heard my post featured. I’ve been sharing the short with friends and family. It is such a surreal moment. Thank you again, truly. I might not have another update, but if anything noteworthy comes up, I’ll definitely keep you all posted.