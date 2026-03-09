'I got kicked out of my brother’s wedding party...' UPDATED 2X

CapableStable4716 said:

The more attention you give to someone like this the more they expect it. Drama breeds drama. It’s great that the air was cleared and now it’s time for you to speak to your brother and SIL at the same time (can’t be accused of something you didn’t do or say) and tell them that you want them to be as happy and stress free as possible in the days leading up to their wedding.

You understand the excitement and pressure they are going to have and while you are naturally going to be there as a guest at the wedding itself you were uncertain of what they had intended or possibly even already paid via catering your attending in addition to ceremony and reception.