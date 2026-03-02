'I got petty revenge on my middle school bully...'

So I was bullied through most of my school life. And for a a good deal of elementary school and all of middle school I had one common bully. Her name was Brianna. In middle school she would make fun of me for the most petty, shallow stuff. Mainly my wardrobe.
She and another bully, Alexis would ask me if I got my clothes out of a dumpster and made fun of me for getting most of my clothes from Walmart. (Most of my clothes were hand-me-downs and my family struggled financially for several years.)
As middle school went on she would also try to find ways to pick fights with me. It didn't help that we had several classes together and in one, tech class, the teacher actually sat us next to each other. (Looking back, I realize he also sat me next to another kid I didn't get along with and now I kind of resent the guy).
Anyway, one day in tech, we were learning how to use the drill press. I was one of the first to try it out and while I was doing so, the teacher had stepped away (kind of a dumb move on his part) and Brianna was standing behind me, calling me slow and stupid and telling me to hurry up (with a drill press??? Be so for real)
For some reason at this point I'd decided I'd had enough and I turned around and called her a b. She, of course, wasn't expecting me to clap back and took immediate offense to this and went over to tell the teacher.
Part of me was worried I would get into trouble, but since I was known as the quiet kid, I wasn't terribly concerned. So Brianna came back over with the teacher and he asked if what she told him was true. I looked him dead in the eyes and said no. And guys.
The ENTIRE class backed me up. Even the other kid that I initially didn't get along with had my back. So the teacher told Brianna to stop lying and to get back to work. I was speechless. That was one of the first times I stood up for myself and I'm so glad I did.
I know this isn't one of those big, dramatic stories that we see a lot on here but it's something I look back on sometimes and it makes me laugh. Don't let your bullies get the last say. Because guys clapping back feels so good.
code_amature-2945 said:
I like this story. It shows how good you can have it if you are a good person.
grrrrowlhissss said:
This made me smile. The nerdy kid in me wishes I had been so daring with my own tormentors.
Western-Pen-8292 said:
Good for you! I admire your shiny steel spine :)
Potential_Ad1416 said:
Hear Hear!!! Lovely. The support from your other classmates must've felt great, too. Clearly, miss Brianna didn't have much of a fan club.
Signal_Violinist_995 said:
I love this story. Karma. It’s real.
Harpy-Siren22 said:
That was a beautiful story.