"I hate my SIL with all my being and now she saved my son..."

My SIL who is married to my brother is one of the most obnoxious people I have ever met. She is haughty, arrogant and totally full of herself. She looks down on every one of us always with this punchable smirk on her face. Nothing penetrates her thick skull. No matter how much you speak to her she’s always smirking, not caring about what you have to say. I am not the only one disliking her.

All the rest of my family except for my brother, hur husband of course who she has wrapped around her little finger. He would not hear a word about her. She even admits that people don’t like her but that she’s more than fine with it. Sometimes I feel like she feeds off people hating her.