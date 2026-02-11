"I hate my SIL with all my being and now she saved my son...'

My SIL who is married to my brother is one of the most obnoxious people I have ever met. She is haughty, arrogant and totally full of herself. She looks down on every one of us always with this punchable smirk on her face. Nothing penetrates her thick skull. No matter how much you speak to her she’s always smirking, not caring about what you have to say. I am not the only one disliking her.
All the rest of my family except for my brother, hur husband of course who she has wrapped around her little finger. He would not hear a word about her. She even admits that people don’t like her but that she’s more than fine with it. Sometimes I feel like she feeds off people hating her.
We just came home from vacation with my siblings and their significant other. She was there too. We were at the beach and me, my mom and sisters went to eat lunch and we left the children with our men and she was with them. Then I heard her screaming and running. It was towards my son.
The thing is, she can’t even swim. Two guys who were swimming near pulled her and my son out. I am in utter shock because of what she did. Apparently even obnoxious people can do good in this world. I am ashamed of my feelings towards her.
Two things can be true. She can be insufferable and also a selfless person who’ll risk her life for your kid. I’d personally have a good talk with my husband and ask why my child was endangered and the one person paying attention can’t swim.
So basically, she isn’t meekly subservient to whatever you, and your mother, consider the established family hierarchy to be, and isn’t desperate for any of you to like her? You very much want her to want your approval, it hugely frustrates you that she isn’t bothered that you don’t.
Your brother, by the way, is a grown ass man. Stop infantilizing him. That he has made choices you don’t like does not mean he’s under his wife’s control. It doesn’t seem like your issue is with your brother being controlled, however, but rather you have a problem with not being the one doing the controlling.
It doesn’t sound like she has a superiority complex, but that you have an inferiority one. Would you like some salt for that chip on your shoulder?
You didn’t actually give any examples of how she’s obnoxious, arrogant or anything like that. You just said she doesn’t let things get through her thick skull, which means she doesn’t care what you say to her. She sounds like she’s confident and doesn’t let your family push her around.
I don’t have, want, or even enjoy being around kids. That doesn’t mean I want to murder them, or watch them die. Childfree folks tend to value the life of children far more than those who have children do. That’s why we don’t have them.
We know what life is like after the rainbows and butterflies, and feel like it’s unfair to subject a child to all of this cruelty in the first place. Many of us work with children and care deeply about the people they’re going to become.
We worry most about their selfish parents neglecting them, or not seeing them drowning because they’re preoccupied. You sound like the obnoxious one. I’m glad your kid is ok. Be nice and stop judging people.
Do you even have a reason to hate her that's valid? Hating her for having a "smirk" on her face is so pathetic. Maybe it's you who thinks you're better than her and you're projecting it all onto her. Get therapy for yourself.
Learn to accept and love the woman your brother loves and cares for. You, your mom, and sisters just seem unlikable for your actions of excluding her from your family.
So now you know, she’s the type of person who would put herself at risk to save your son, regardless of personality quirks somebody did that for my son, I would forever be indebted to them. It’s time to turn the other cheek.
You need to change the narrative when you talk about her. You said you are embarrassed by your feelings but gladly crapped on her in this post as well—especially after she was willing to sacrifice her life for your son. Maybe you are the problem too.