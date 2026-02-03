'I have become the other woman in my own marriage...' UPDATED

And having a second chance to feel the newness again, holy crap. The connection between us never died, it just went underground because life can be such a b. So now it’s back, stronger, calmer, deeper.

So much spicier. There’s honesty in it now — no illusions, no pretending. Just two people who’ve been through some shit and somehow found their way back to each other.

But NO ONE can know. Not the kids, not family, not friends. As far as everyone’s concerned, he left me for her and that’s where the story ends. I came here to say... I get it now — the thrill of being the secret, the stolen moments, the quiet electricity. It feels sacred. It’s messy, sure.