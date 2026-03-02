'I hired two drag queens to my best friend's wedding to spoil her MIL's plan...'

Okay, so this story happened about 12 years ago when one of my best friends was about to get married. She and her fiancé (let's call him Joe) had been together for about 3 years when they decided to finally get married.
Joe's mother is a horrible person. I have no other words to describe her, but horrible. And obviously, she and my friend didn't get along. When she heard about the wedding, she went ballistic, she really didn't want her son to get married, especially with that kind of woman.
My friend and I met at a theater company. And in theater, there's a lot of lgbtq members, and sometimes kind of funny and weird people, and this is something that MIL disapproved of. Besides, Joe was an only child, his parents have divorced a long time ago, and since my friend's family live in another state, that meant they had to travel out of the city often, and so MIL would be more alone.
Joe's mom made things very difficult: she would pick up fights out of nowhere against my friend (let's call her Clara) and always made very snark remarks about her body (she had breast implants and used to go to the gym regularly). She would compare her with some of Joe's exes, or clients, as he is a physical trainer and say "I mean, they are fit, but they are also NATURAL."
We are not completely sure, but we heard that she started a rumor saying that Clara had been an adult content worker before getting her job at the theater using her "old services." So it came to a point where it was just unbearable for Clara to keep visiting Joe's mom so Joe started going alone.
When the wedding was only a few weeks away and Joe made it very clear that he was still getting married, things kind of calmed down for a moment, although it was suspiciously calm. So one day, Joe goes to see his mom and while she's still getting ready, the cleaning lady (that Joe paid for, BTW) tells Joe that she recently found an invoice receipt for a wedding gown in a bridal shop.
The cleaning lady using her common sense thought the invoice belonged to Joe because it was a bridal gown in white, and she gave it to him directly and he didn't remember what wedding gown, since Clara had already chosen another white dress that was not a wedding gown, but it was only white. So instead of asking his mom about the invoice, he told Clara. Clara immediately knew what was on.
They kept investigating and they found out that MIL had gone to a bridal shop and got a really cheap wedding gown for herself to wear at the wedding. The cleaning lady found the dress in the closet and told Joe over the phone. So Clara calls me and her two bridesmaid to ask what should she do.
She wanted to go straight to MIL's house and tell her that she knows all about it and that she either wears another dress or she gets uninvited. But then we convinced her that even if she's busted now, the day of the wedding she would still try to pull something out and probably make things worse, so it's best to let her think that her plan is going on well, but make it play against her.
Keep in mind, we are less than two weeks away from the wedding and there aren't really much changes that you can do by then. Clara didn't want an altercation during her wedding, and Joe had many problems with his mom, so she didn't want this to become an even bigger problem.
So I went on to hire 2 entertainers for the wedding, for about one or two hours. I knew a drag queen actor at the theater and he worked at a drag show, so I asked him to get 2 drag queens that had a wedding gown disguise or that they could make something very similar to a wedding gown in less than 2 weeks.
I actually did tell them the whole story, so they accepted more for the tea than for the money, really. We hired them for 2 hours to entertain the guests at the wedding and bring a bit of the "theater flare."
The day of the wedding comes, and MIL texts that she's "running a bit late, but on time for the ceremony," because she didn't want to get sent back home to change. She shows up in a white gown, and I kid you not, a little white hair piece that resembles a tiny white veil. The ceremony happened, so everyone saw her in white. And she does appear in the pictures along with Clara looking smug.
But then, at the reception, in the middle of dinner, the two new drag brides appear calling themselves "The Bridal Cheerleader Squad" making little comedy skits, and congratulating the couple. MIL went livid. The actors made such a great role: there weren't any master of ceremony so they kinda took that role.
They introduced (very courteously) all the people who gave speeches, brought in the cake, all in good faith and as soon as they crossed paths with MIL they started joking about how MIL was part of the Bridal Cheerleaders Squad. They even took pictures with her and she tried to look like she was having a good time, but we could see she was miserable. I cannot tell you how her face changed.
She never looked happy for the rest of the wedding. So yeah, the bride and groom (and every guest) danced with the actors, the actors stayed for the rest of the reception (because open bar), and MIL stayed seated for most of the event. Cheers everyone!
Expression-Little said:
When in doubt, summon the drag queens.
[deleted] said:
There was a legendary drag queen in New Orleans, who when angered could bop a person in the forehead with the spike of a high heeled shoe. I was so wanting the MIL to get the Samone treatment.
100110100110101 said:
There’s a reason why they’re called drag QUEENS! Yaaaasssss!!!
idrinkAnarchy said:
Stories like these make me wanna up my petty skills. 10/10 Creativity.
StructureKey2739 said:
Priceless. I honestly thought the drag queens were going to come on to Monster-in-law, just to mess with her. That would have been a hoot, maybe even scare her straight (take it as a pun if you like).
babigrl50 said:
I wonder what she would have done if the bridesmaids all wore a white dress and the bride wore something stunning maybe in royal blue or ice pink. But she would have just been another person in white and not really standing out. I hate mother-in-law's like this.
There's no need to be in competition with the woman your son loves. I mean do you want to be intimate with him? A mother's role and a wife's role are so different why are you competing? Such insecurity and sad.
Redditress428 said:
The Queens were royal, but I would have rigged the hanger for MIL's dress, making it rip when she rushed to put it on shortly before the ceremony.
angelrider83 said:
This is fantastic and I can absolutely see some of my old theatre friends doing this.