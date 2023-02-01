Mom angry at ex-husband for telling their daughter about his illness 'behind her back.'

When this mom is upset with her ex-husband, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for arguing with my daughter's dad after he told her about his diagnosis?"

Me (f36) and my daughter's "Leah, 13" dad (m37) got divorced 3 years ago. We used to share custody of her but now that her dad recently got diagnosed with cancer, things are a bit of a mess.

He and his family have been busy with his illness and since Leah hasn't gone to stay with him for 2 weeks now, he and his sister visited days ago.

They saw each other and he requested a private minute with her in her room. I gave them all the privacy they needed but as soon as I heard commotion I decided to enter the room.