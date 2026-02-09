'I’m giving full custody to my husband...'

I hate being a mom. I hate being a wife. I hate this life that everyone pressured me into thinking I would find joyful. I hate spending time with children. I’m tired of the screaming and tantrums. I hate participating in children and mom events. I hate being around other moms and kids. I enjoy nothing about being a mother. I feel like I wasted 3 and a half years of my life on being a mother.

The only sense of relief I get is when I drop him off to daycare. I get a feeling of sadness when I have to pick him up from daycare. I know it’s not fair to my child who is only one innocent in all of this. I was pressured by society, my husband, and my own family to have this baby and how I will love this life after I have this baby and just to do it and give it time.