'I’m giving full custody to my husband...'

I’m done. My husband won’t stop cheating on me. Recently I found out the cheating went all the way back to when he got me pregnant and he stopped cheating for a while and then he recently started having online affairs. And now he’s paying for women’s OF. He forgot my birthday last week and I saw that instead he was tipping women’s OF instead of buying me a gift or anything.
We have a 3 year old that I didn’t really want in the first place but I got pressured by my husband and my family to have kids because it’s my job as a woman to be a baby maker and a house maid.
It’s insane that men want children so bad but they hardly contribute other than another paycheck. They do nothing yet want a huge family. How can you beg for a child so much and hardly changed a single diaper since birth? Hardly contribute to the household at all. Never pick up an extra baby shift.
Only ever “help out” and “babysit” when yelled at and nagged at a million times. Come straight home from work to have a beer and relax but when I come home from work I want to relax too but I can’t because I am expected to be the default parent, personal chef, and housekeeper. All they want to do is be intimate and do nothing all day while a woman does everything for them.
I’m not asking for advice, I don’t want it. I’ve been seeing a lawyer and I’m only taking their advice on the next steps. I’m not changing my mind. No one here is certainly changing my mind. I’ve always felt this way, it’s not out of the blue. I’m letting everyone here know not to waste their time because I’m not reading any comments with unsolicited advice, I’m just gonna stop reading the comment.
I just need a safe place to vent and that’s all. I know the process is going to be a roller coaster but I’ve been feeling like this since day 1. It’s not a decision I’ve made easily overnight. This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do and I’ve been through a lot in my life.
Pls don’t spam the comments with PPD, I don’t have that anymore. I just simply don’t want to be a mom and unfortunately, we find that out after we have kids sometimes. I don’t hate my child, I just don’t love him enough to stay in a miserable marriage and a miserable life with a child for the rest of my life.
My life changed for the worst after having a child. I want my life back. I don’t care if I even have to pay child support, I make significantly less and my husband is a high income earner so my attorney will work with me to get that waived. My husband is very prideful and he wouldn’t accept money from me anyways and wouldn’t push child support on me.
I hate being a mom. I hate being a wife. I hate this life that everyone pressured me into thinking I would find joyful. I hate spending time with children. I’m tired of the screaming and tantrums. I hate participating in children and mom events. I hate being around other moms and kids. I enjoy nothing about being a mother. I feel like I wasted 3 and a half years of my life on being a mother.
The only sense of relief I get is when I drop him off to daycare. I get a feeling of sadness when I have to pick him up from daycare. I know it’s not fair to my child who is only one innocent in all of this. I was pressured by society, my husband, and my own family to have this baby and how I will love this life after I have this baby and just to do it and give it time.
They said it would be different when you have your own child. It just didn’t work out that way. Oh I wish it did. It feels awful feeling like this. And yes I’m already in therapy, I’ve been in therapy for 7 years and yes I’m also in therapy for my issues on motherhood and marriage counseling. Our marriage counseling has been trying to make our marriage work but it’s not working and I’m leaving both of them.
I’m waiving my parental rights and giving full custody to my husband. I know once he has to do everything by himself, he will do a better job raising him than I would. My husband raised his younger brother practically himself at one point.
He’s just been pampered all his life by his mother so he thinks it’s okay and just normal for a woman to be raising kids, working full time, and taking care of the house inside and out. Women are only useful for raising kids, cooking, and cleaning.
I don’t care what anyone says. Men do this exact thing all the time and no one bats an eye since it’s normalized and you just hardly will ever see the same situation reversed in genders. I don’t want advice once again, just a safe place to get this off my chest and vent anonymously since no one in real life knows my plans yet. I’m trying to keep things lowkey as I just started seeing an attorney.
NOTE: no I will not be giving anyone a cent of my money. I’m a low income earner why would I do that? That suggestion is silly and makes logically no sense whatsoever. I hardly have any money to feed myself and take care of myself so oh yeah it sounds like suchhh a smart idea to give away money that I don’t even have to begin with.
My husband is the high income earner he can financially take care of our child himself without my help, my husband is prideful man and would never even ask me for help financially. I’m not giving anyone a dime regardless.
Upbeat_Secretary_655 said:
He will marry someone else to mother the baby- and treat her the same way.
Boredwitch13 said:
If you do decide to leave your child, don't decide one day to pop back in his life because you need to feel better or make amends. If you go stay gone he 3 he won't remember much, but he will know whatever he is told.
Tectonic-V-Low778 said:
An absent parent is less harmful than an inconsistent one. Pay for your son's therapy at the very least, but do what you need to do, no judgement here.
AriadneHaze said:
My father and I were abandoned by my mother, who then signed away her parental rights. I grew up knowing my mother didn't want me. I'm now 54, and have been in therapy for half my life, dealing with abandonment issues. I'm so sorry for your child, and what they will have to grow up with and without.
NerdoKing88 said:
No one should be pressured into having a child. But as much as you didn't want to be a mom, that kid did not ask to exist. 3 years old, and you're going to abandon them is wild.
ademptia said:
You're doing the right thing. its better to give up custody than to end up mistreating the child out of resentment. I am so sorry they made you have a kid you didn't want. It's also unfair to the kid.
duskbun said:
I see some comments that say “that’s why you shouldn’t have kids unless you 100% want them.” That sentiment is great and all but it does nothing in a world where people keep pressuring hesitant would-be parents “Trust me they’re the best thing you could ever do in life! You’ll change your mind after!”
Plus there’s a lack of education about what you’re getting into. I’m someone who’s on the fence about it, but now leaning more towards no after learning about so many things that can possibly happen to your body while pregnant and postpartum.
These things seem like they should be talked about more so women could make more informed decisions, but I feel like people opt not to mention them since they make pregnancy seem way less desirable.
And there needs to be so much more support for mothers postpartum - my mind goes to those cases where a woman would have severe ppd that caused them to do horrific things to their own children.
Most of the time their husbands were the type to default all childcare to mom and then get the shock of their life when magically the connection never happened and suddenly they’ve got to call 911 because their kids are in danger.