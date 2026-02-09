"I’m jealous of my younger sister’s marriage..."

This is something I’ve never said out loud because it makes me feel like a terrible person, but I need to get it off my chest. I’m 36. My sister is 25. We’re 11 years apart, and I’m the same age as her husband. She married him when she was 22, and now they have a 1-year-old daughter.

I already know people are going to judge the age gap, so I’ll just say this upfront: they met when she was 20 and he was 31. Whatever anyone thinks about that, he treats her incredibly well.