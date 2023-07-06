Woman insists that sis is sick because of her implants, not her 'autoimmune disease.'

When this woman feels like her sister needs to know the truth about her illness, she asks Reddit:
I (21f) have an older sister (26f) who is sick all of the time, gets a bunch of rashes, and is complaining about how she constantly feels like sh*t.
She was also diagnosed with an auto immune disease about a year ago, hashimotos disease I think? And has ever since been blaming literally every single one of her issues on her auto immune disease.
Even if the issue is completely irrelevant. She stubbed her toe? It’s because of her disease. She’s late to an event? It’s because of her disease. She doesn’t feel well? It’s because of her disease. Doctors told her she’s probably had this her entire life.
But she also 5 years ago got br%$t implants. And ever since then was when she said she started feeling so sick and horrible all of the time. If y’all don’t know, br*&^t implant illness is a real thing. It’s very common where women who get implants will start feeling sick after getting them.
Now yesterday we had some other family over at our house because they were in town for a bit and my sister is doing her usual complaining about how horrible she feels all the time and how it’s because of her auto immune disease.
I just got fed up with her complaining and told her that her being sick all of the time and feeling horrible is because of her implants. Because she didn’t start feeling that way until after she got them.
Now she didn’t like that I said that at all and started screaming at me that “you don’t know what the f*&k you’re talking about, you’re just trying to make this all about you.” And so on.
Me and her went back and forth for a minute until our mother stepped in the room and heard what was going on and pulled me into the other room with her and told me I was an AH for saying that because “you don’t know your sister better than she knows herself” and “you exposed and embarrassed her in front of family.”
(Family members visiting didn’t know she had implants, my sister kept it very much on the down low to everyone about getting implants) so yes I see how I might’ve embarrassed her, but truth was gonna come out anyways.
I really don’t think what I did was wrong at all, because I think it’s pretty obvious, this is B implant illness! So help me out here Reddit, am I the AH? AITA?
northshore8 writes:
YTA. It was completely unnecessary to say. Also you're not a doctor - just because you read about BII doesn't make you one and it certainly doesn't make you an expert on hashimoto's. Regardless of why your sister is not feeling well, the lack of empathy you have over her not feeling well is odd.
If you're truly concerned about her welfare then you would encourage her to go see her doctor versus outing her at a family outing. When speaking ask yourself the three questions Is it true? Is it kind? Is it necessary?
kalitheblaze writes:
YTA. One of the hard things about having an autoimmune disorder is that it absolutely can make you sick all the time, especially if it’s not managed well. In an average year, my autoimmune disorder flares up about 4 times (and it takes 3-6 weeks of strong medications to get a flare to go down).
In a bad year, I alternate between having infections because my autoimmune meds suppress my immune system and having autoimmune flares because they always happen after I fight off a bacterial or viral infection - I’ve been sick one way or the other for 16 months straight once.
It’s very common with autoimmune disorders to have a date when your symptoms start and then never go away. Mine was August of 2007, though I didn’t get diagnosed until November 2013. It’s been over 15 years since my onset date, and I’ve never had a time when I didn’t at a minimum have chronic pain and fatigue from the damage my autoimmune disorder has caused.
Never. Unless an autoimmune disorder goes into remission, that’s pretty common.You shared your sister’s medical info, and you did it because you’re ignorant, which is a lousy reason.
futureok8 writes:
Yta... i don't even know where to start... I guess let start with her actual MEDICALLY DIAGNOSED autoimmune disease. Hashimoto's disease is where your body attacks your thyroid.
Hashimoto's disease progresses slowly over the YEARS. You may not notice signs or symptoms of the disease. Eventually, the decline in thyroid hormone production can result in any of the following:
Fatigue and sluggishness Increased sensitivity to cold Increased sleepiness Dry skin Constipation Muscle weakness Muscle aches, tenderness, and stiffness Joint pain and stiffness Irregular or excessive menstrual bleeding Depression Problems with memory or concentration Swelling of the thyroid (goiter) A puffy face Brittle nails Hair loss Enlargement of the tongue.
Op where did you get your medical degree from? What medical records of your sister did you read? How many test did you preform on your sister to rule out her autoimmune disease being the cause of your sister problems?
Op you seem to have some sort of resentment over your sister's implants that you don't even care about your sister ACTUAL health.